So sieht die gefährlichste Hängebrücke Europas aus – FOTOS

Demnach ist sie 100 Meter lang und nur einen Meter breit. Die Brücke war im Jahr 2004 von einer der großen Energiegesellschaften gebaut worden, die Elektro- und Hydromontagearbeiten auf dem Trift-Gletscher durchführte.
2k18 REVIEW TRIP 15 • This was a cool trip to the Triftbridge…it‘s an easy and beautiful hike up to this place. And with @simonimiso time runs too fast anyway!😊 • Christmas is around the corner and the year is coming to an end soon. So I decided to look back on the past year a little bit earlier than usual. So probably I‘m the only one who is doing this already now!😉… #bridge #mountains #stayandwander #wanderlust #photography
Seit 2009 ist die Brücke nach sechswöchigen Renovierungsarbeiten auch für Touristen zugänglich. Die Brücke wurde mit neuen stabilisierenden Stahlseilen ausgestattet. Sie kann aber nur bei windstillem Wetter genutzt werden.
Greetings from the air…. #switzerland #switzerlandvacations #switzerlandwonderland #switzerland_vacations #inlovewithswitzerland #triftbrücke #triftbridge #suspensionbridge #bridge #lake #mountain #gadmen #landscape #landscapephotography #drone #dronephotography #dji #mavicair #mavic #trift #europe #mavicairphoto #overlook #river #瑞士 #旅游 #无人机 #travel #travelphotography #amazingview
Obwohl die Hängebrücke sehr gefährlich zu sein scheint, ist sie fähig, bis zu 500 Tonnen Gewicht auszuhalten und Windstößen von bis zu 200 Kilometer pro Stunde zu widerstehen.
Von der Trift-Brücke öffnet sich ein ausgezeichnetes Panorama auf die Schweizer Alpen und das nahegelegene Italien, insofern es keine Wolken gibt.
2018 Review in Photography Week: no.10 Trift Bridge in Grimselwelt. Switzerland. We came here 3 years ago and couldn’t even get on the trail to climb up. Unfortunately, it had already lost some of its beauty to climate change when we made it this time. Notice how there’re no icebergs in the lagoon, it was full of icebergs up until 2 years ago. We got here too late. This image serves as our reminder to live with the least carbon footprint possible. And always try our hardest and soonest to see things this amazing world has to offer, because it could all disappear forever anytime. _____________________________________________… #triftbridge #grimselwelt #switzerland_bestpix #landscape #earthporn #travel #travelpics #travelgram #wanderlust #main_vision #neverstopexploring #exploringtheglobe #awesome_earthpix #awesomeglobe #wilderness #welivetoexplore #ourplanetdaily #earthcapture #bbctravel #theGlobeWanderer #discoverearth #natgeotravel #beautifuldestinations #modernoutdoors #worldplaces #wonderful_places #TLpicks #lonelyplanet #natgeoadventure #canon_photos
