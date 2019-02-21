16 Tote bei Bombenanschlägen in Syrien

Nach Angaben von Al-Jazeera wurden bei der Explosion eines verminten Autos in der Siedlung ash-Shuhail in der Provinz Deir ez-Zor fünfzehn Menschen getötet und Dutzende weitere verletzt.
An explosion targeted a van of workers of Omar's Oil-Well near of Shheel town E #DeirEzZor. This scenario is one of dozens what we should face in the upcoming months after the fall of "#Daesh".— Mohamed Al Neser 🦅 (@M_Alneser) 21 февраля 2019 г.
My concerns are more about the local societies level and the damages/changes. pic.twitter.com/AZcNrMc3Vf
In Afrin kam es laut „Milliyet" zur Explosion einer Autobombe in einer belebten Straße, wobei ein Ortsbewohner getötet wurde. Weitere zehn Menschen wurden verletzt.
⚡️BREAKING⚡️: Explosion in the vicinity of city's hospital in #Afrin. According to reports at least 10 persons wounded. Eyewitnesses say an #IED planted in a car is the reason of explosion pic.twitter.com/UsLLanFC8h— SMM Syria (@smmsyria) 21 февраля 2019 г.
#Now— afrin activists (@afrinactivists) 21 февраля 2019 г.
An explosion shook the city of Afrin near Dersim Hospital. It has been told that a car bomb was the reason behind the explosion. Initial information indicated that there are murdered and wounded in the ranks of mercenaries without knowing the real number.#afrin_activists_ pic.twitter.com/6MfFjCFROK
Nach Informationen der Zeitung machen die Behörden die kurdischen Selbstverteidigungskräfte für den Anschlag in Afrin verantwortlich.
An explosion shook the city of #Afrin near Dersim Hospital. It has been told that a car bomb was the reason behind the explosion. Initial information indicated that there are murdered and wounded in the ranks of mercenaries without knowing the real number. pic.twitter.com/QEzmvFtWyr— Idris Al Oso (@IdrisAlOso4) 21 февраля 2019 г.
