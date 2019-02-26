VIDEO von Forschern zeigt „Reise zum Mittelpunkt der Erde“ in Antarktis

Die Bohrung wurde im Filchner-Ronne-Schelfeis durchgeführt. Der Schacht soll dabei 650 Meter tief gewesen sein.
This 650m deep tunnel was drilled as part of the Filchner Ice Shelf System project (FISS) in order to gather study how this Antarctic ice shelf could respond to a warmer future, and the effects of sea level rise over the next fifty years. To do this, a measuring device was lowered into the hole to collect data on the temperatures and ocean currents beneath the shelf. The tunnel itself was created using a hot water drill – the same technique used in the recent ‘BEAMISH’ project, which dug a kilometer-deep tunnel in another Antarctic ice shelf. Via Johannes Lohse / BAS Follow @science.feed for more!
Ein Video, das an Szenen aus dem Film „Die Reise zum Mittelpunkt der Erde“ erinnert, ist so entstanden.
