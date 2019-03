Nasa-Mission „InSight”: Deutscher Maulwurf-Roboter bohrt erstmals in Mars-Boden

I’m digging #Mars! My self-hammering mole has started burrowing in, and my team is poring over the data I’ve sent them. They estimate it may be around 35 cm (14 in) down. More hammering to come, as I investigate the inside of Mars.🌡

