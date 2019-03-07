Königin Elizabeth II. veröffentlicht erstes Posting auf Instagram

Demnach hat die Königin auf dem Instagram-Account des Königshauses das Foto eines Briefes gepostet, den der britische Gelehrte und Erfinder, Charles Babbage, im Jahr 1843 an den Ururahnen der Königin, Prinz Albert von Sachsen-Coburg und Gotha, geschickt hatte.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
In dem Dokument habe Babbage, der als Computer-Pionier gilt, dem Prinzen und seiner Ehefrau, der Königin Victoria, über einen von ihm erfundenen „analytischen Mechanismus“ erzählt.
Wie die Königin Elizabeth II. weiter schreibt, sei das Dokument in den königlichen Archiven deponiert gewesen.
Allein in einer Stunde soll das Posting 22.000 Daumen-hoch-Symbole gesammelt haben.
