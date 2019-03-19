Schwarze Rauchwolken über Houston: Großbrand in Chemiewerk – FOTOs und VIDEOs

Die Feuerwehr bemühe sich, ein Ausweiten der Flammen zu verhindern, erklärte ein Sprecher des Chemiewerks. Es könne aber bis Mittwoch dauern, bis der Brand vollständig gelöscht sei. Untersuchungen zur Brandursache liefen, so dpa am Dienstag.
#HappeningNow the chemical fire in Houston is still burning out of control at this hour. pic.twitter.com/jltZmaf0kU— David E. (@Iedit4Fox5ATL) 18. März 2019
Astonishing clip leaked to me by someone on the scene of the Deer Park petrochemical fire now raging in Houston. pic.twitter.com/R3t2I3y7C7— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) 18. März 2019
Das Feuer brach am Sonntag aus, Menschen kamen den Angaben zufolge nicht zu Schaden. Eine für Anwohner zeitweise geltende Anweisung, ihre Häuser nicht zu verlassen, wurde am Montag aufgehoben.
HOUSTON: Black smoke billows across the city's skyline as 8 petrochemical tanks caught fire near Houston's shipping channel.— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) 18. März 2019
First responders are working to contain the fire, which has been burning for at least 16 hours in Deer Park pic.twitter.com/cU9TU0jUdj
Fire at Houston petrochemical storage facility rages for second day A fire at a fuels storage company along the Houston Ship Channel continued to burn on Monday, spreading to eight massive petrochemical storage tanks, shutting schools in… https://t.co/QJyfKzIGAc #USNews #USRC pic.twitter.com/K45LYE4NWF— U.S. Reality Check🗽 (@USRealityCheck) 18. März 2019
Messungen der Luftqualität hätten ergeben, dass keine Gefahr für die Öffentlichkeit bestehe, hieß es in einer Mitteilung des Werks. Einige Anwohner klagten jedoch über Atembeschwerden und brennende Augen, wie die Tageszeitung „Houston Chronicle” berichtete.
the #deerparkfire cloud looks creepy af pic.twitter.com/A7fwo9wi91— Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) 18. März 2019
😳 The smoke is miles across Houston— Isaias (@isaias_gee) 18. März 2019
(Pic from Facebook) pic.twitter.com/Zmo05283ug
A large plume of dark smoke appeared in Houston as a fire at a petrochemicals plant spread to eight storage tanks. Fire crews worked to control the blaze and no injuries were reported. https://t.co/qaKvpM1zKX pic.twitter.com/xgnowj90sI— ABC News (@ABC) 18. März 2019
A man who lives near the Medical Center captured video this morning of a giant plume of smoke spreading across Houston from a petrochemical fire in Deer Park overnight. Message us your photos and videos. https://t.co/xL2zylZbEG (Guy Casey) pic.twitter.com/spzFC67GTI— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) 18. März 2019
