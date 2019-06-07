Pop-Star Madonna sauer auf New York Times: „Fühle mich vergewaltigt“

„Madonna im Alter von 60“, so der Titel des Artikels. Darunter stünden „endlose Kommentare über mein Alter“, das nie thematisiert worden wäre, „wenn ich ein Mann wäre“. Dies zeige, schreibt die Sängerin auf Instagram, dass die „ehrwürdige ‚N.Y.T.‘“ einer der „Gründerväter des Patriarchats“ sei.
„Und ich sage: Tod dem Patriarchat, das tief in unserer Gesellschaft verankert ist. Ich werde nie aufhören, es zu bekämpfen, um es mit der Wurzel auszureißen“.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr..........Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it. 💔
Madonna erläutert, sie habe „Tage und Stunden und Monate“ mit der Autorin des Artikels verbracht, sie bedauere nun auch nur fünf mit ihr verbrachte Minuten.
In der kommende Woche erscheint Madonnas neues Album „Madame X“. (ba)
