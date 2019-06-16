Erdbeben der Stärke 7,4 vor Neuseeland

„Basierend auf aktuellen Informationen wird beurteilt, dass das Beben es unwahrscheinlich ist, dass das Beben einen Tsunami ausgelöst hat, der Neuseeland bedroht”, twitterte die Zivilschutzbehörde am Vormittag.
We are assessing whether the M7.4 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand. If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 2 hours hours. Go to https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr for more info.— MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) 15. Juni 2019
We have issued a BEACH and MARINE TSUNAMI WARNING following the M7.4 Kermadec Islands region earthquake— MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) 15. Juni 2019
Zunächst hatte die Behörde vor möglichen ungewöhnlich starken Strömungen im Küstenbereich gewarnt. Die Kermadec-Inselkette liegt knapp 1000 Kilometer nordöstlich der Nordinsel Neuseelands.
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck an arc of islands off #NewZealand, causing initial fears of a tsunami. https://t.co/Xaeg4AgVz3— The Australian (@australian) 16. Juni 2019
Seismic activity #OrovilleDam - 12+ minutes for the pressure waves from these two powerful earthquakes to travel through the earth to reach California. First 6.1 near Tonga, second 7.2 half-way bewteen Tonga and New Zealand and hour later. ORO seismograph at 3:08 and 4:08 PM PST pic.twitter.com/3U84gHFgfw— Paveway IV (@PavewayIV) 16. Juni 2019
