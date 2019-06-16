Registrierung
23:10 16 Juni 2019
    Mit nur 21 Jahren: Amerikanerin will jedes Land der Erde bereist haben – Fotos

    Die 21-jährige Amerikanerin Lexie Alford behauptet, alle Staaten der Welt besucht zu haben und nennt sich die jüngste Person, der das gelang. Auf Instagram veröffentlichte sie Bilder von ihren Trips.

    Alford war eigenen Angaben zufolge in allen UN-Mitgliedsstaaten sowie im Vatikan und in Palästina, die einen Beobachterstatus bei den Vereinten Nationen haben, und in der teilweise anerkannten Republik China (Taiwan).

    „Ich bin in alle 196 Länder gereist, bevor ich 21 war. Ich habe dadurch den Guinness-Weltrekord um drei Jahre unterboten“, schreibt die Frau auf ihrer Webseite.

    Bisheriger Rekordhalter ist der Engländer James Asquith. 2013 gewann er im Alter von 24 Jahren den Titel der jüngsten Person, die alle 196 Staaten der Welt besucht hatte. Als erste und zudem schnellste Frau, die in jedem Land der Welt war, gilt seit 2017die 27-jährige Amerikanerin Cassandra De Pecol. In nur 18 Monaten klapperte sie sozusagen die ganze Welt ab.

    Lexie Alfords Familie besitzt ein Reisebüro in Nevada City (Kalifornien). Schon als Kind kam die Amerikanerin viel in der Welt herum, bis ihr schließlich mit 18 Jahren bewusst wurde, dass sie bereits 72 Länder besucht hatte.

    Die 21-Jährige habe sich ihre Reisen selbst finanziert, ohne offiziellen Sponsor.

    ATTENTION ALL YOUNG PEOPLE who are stressed out about where they’re at in life: I don’t know who needs to hear this but it’s 100% okay to not know what you’re doing. I haven’t felt like I’ve known what I’m doing in years. Whenever people would ask me “what’s your plan” or “what’s next?” I would get so anxious because I didn’t know what to say. Turns out they’re probably only asking those questions because they’re just trying to make conversation and either way, they’re opinion of you shouldn’t matter too much anyway. Also anyone who genuinely believes that they have everything in life figured out is probably more lost than we are. I wish someone would have told me that sooner. Don’t feel pressured to take the long term stuff so seriously because the future doesn’t define you, no matter what happens everything is going to work out just fine in the end ♥️

    „Ich recherchiere viel im Voraus, um die besten Angebote zu finden, nutze Meilen für meine Flüge, übernachte in billigen Unterkünften wie Hostels oder schaffe Inhalte für Hotels und erhalte im Gegenzug eine Übernachtung“, schreibt Alford.

    Bevor der Guinness-Weltrekord offiziell ist, muss die Weltreisende 10.000 Beweise einreichen und verifizieren lassen.

    A glimpse into the colourful tradition and culture of Pakistan✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Islamabad was how gorgeous and stylish the women are. I really wanted wear some of their beautiful clothes while traveling here which is why I was so excited to go shopping with @anushaesays . She helped me find this shalwar kameez which is the tradition trousers and long shirt that are commonly worn in South Asia. We later found this amazing headdress in a little shop in Karimabad when the whole @cpicglobal gang played dress up for an hour😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Side note to all the Pakistani ladies: Is this called a tribal kuchi headpiece? I forgot to ask the shopkeeper & I would love to know more about it!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @fearlessandfar

    mo

    Tags:
