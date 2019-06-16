Mit nur 21 Jahren: Amerikanerin will jedes Land der Erde bereist haben – Fotos

Alford war eigenen Angaben zufolge in allen UN-Mitgliedsstaaten sowie im Vatikan und in Palästina, die einen Beobachterstatus bei den Vereinten Nationen haben, und in der teilweise anerkannten Republik China (Taiwan).

„Ich bin in alle 196 Länder gereist, bevor ich 21 war. Ich habe dadurch den Guinness-Weltrekord um drei Jahre unterboten“, schreibt die Frau auf ihrer Webseite.

Bisheriger Rekordhalter ist der Engländer James Asquith. 2013 gewann er im Alter von 24 Jahren den Titel der jüngsten Person, die alle 196 Staaten der Welt besucht hatte. Als erste und zudem schnellste Frau, die in jedem Land der Welt war, gilt seit 2017die 27-jährige Amerikanerin Cassandra De Pecol. In nur 18 Monaten klapperte sie sozusagen die ganze Welt ab.

Lexie Alfords Familie besitzt ein Reisebüro in Nevada City (Kalifornien). Schon als Kind kam die Amerikanerin viel in der Welt herum, bis ihr schließlich mit 18 Jahren bewusst wurde, dass sie bereits 72 Länder besucht hatte.

Die 21-Jährige habe sich ihre Reisen selbst finanziert, ohne offiziellen Sponsor.

„Ich recherchiere viel im Voraus, um die besten Angebote zu finden, nutze Meilen für meine Flüge, übernachte in billigen Unterkünften wie Hostels oder schaffe Inhalte für Hotels und erhalte im Gegenzug eine Übernachtung“, schreibt Alford.

Bevor der Guinness-Weltrekord offiziell ist, muss die Weltreisende 10.000 Beweise einreichen und verifizieren lassen.

