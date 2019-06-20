Heißes Model beklagt sich über… Körbchengröße – Fotos

„Als E-Körbchen-Trägerin verstehe ich aufrichtig keine Frauen, die ihre natürlichen Brüste auf meine Größe operieren wollen“, so Holtznagel in ihren Instagram-Stories. „Eine große Oberweite nervt, es tut weh und auch der Rücken schmerzt, man muss in einem Crop-Top schlafen. Ich würde meine Brüste billig verkaufen, nur um sie loszuwerden.“

Früher gab das 24-jährige Model zu, beim Sport zwei BHs tragen zu müssen. Aber trotz allem liebt sie ihren Körper.