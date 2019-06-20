Heißes Model beklagt sich über… Körbchengröße – Fotos

„Als E-Körbchen-Trägerin verstehe ich aufrichtig keine Frauen, die ihre natürlichen Brüste auf meine Größe operieren wollen“, so Holtznagel in ihren Instagram-Stories. „Eine große Oberweite nervt, es tut weh und auch der Rücken schmerzt, man muss in einem Crop-Top schlafen. Ich würde meine Brüste billig verkaufen, nur um sie loszuwerden.“
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
🔥#Giveaway Time🔥 Sharing my ❤️ with you all. I have been using the Living Lean 15 day #detox #cleanse to reboot my #health and stay on top of my game. This alkaline detox cleanse will help improve your skin, increase your mental clarity, and it will help with weight loss plus keeping you strong when you are working out. Enough said! Here’s How To Enter: 1️⃣ Like this photo and follow @moannn & @living_lean_ 2️⃣ Tag your besties 3️⃣ For EXTRA entries: #Repost using #LivingLeanWithSimone I’ll pick not 1 but 3 winners who will be sent the 15 day program to try for free! Good luck people! 🍀 ✨ New for @marciano ✨
Früher gab das 24-jährige Model zu, beim Sport zwei BHs tragen zu müssen. Aber trotz allem liebt sie ihren Körper.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)