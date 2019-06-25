Goa: „Riesen-Hai” als Graffiti-Kunstwerk beeindruckt Badegäste – Fotos

Auf Instagram finden sich derweil zahlreiche Fotos mit dem steinernen „Raubtier”, das aus dem Meer herausragt.
The power of "little" is so beautiful. A little sunshine makes the day infinitely better, a little smile can make someones day, a little effort can create something beautiful, and a little Creativity can convert a rock into a shark #graffiti #art #beach #creative #evenings #travelphotography #travelgram #mobilephotography #igers #instagood #marine #memories #goodvibes
Simple paint can turn a stone into such a fascinating art!! I really loved this shark stone. Dont forget to watch this part in my new video 🙈🙈. Video premiere starts at 7 pm today!! . . . . . . . . #FootlooseTribe #stylewhack #shweetista #Girlwhotravels #Aroundtheworld #Travelgram #Adventure #travelogue #traveldiary #travelblogger #traveller #livetotravel #locationindependent #travelmore #travelholic #traveldiaries #travelingram_Click @goatourism @incredibleindia
The things we will do for pizza and a perfect sunset: wading though high tide water and pit stopping at shark rock for pics 🙌🍕❤ Palolem is another place on this Earth that has become a home to me. A place of introspection, old and new friends, tropical comfort, a space to practice yoga freely and the best veg thali I've had in India! I am super grateful I got to live here not once, but twice these past couple months of travel🤗 Also, I love when it gets cloudy, it is like the universe hugging me as it reminds me of the summers where I grew up, in Seattle 😍 📸 @bryms . . . . . . . . . . . #palolem #travelindia #goa #sharkrock #hightide #gratitude #lovejoyandgratitude #friends #makingmemories #glt #gltlove #solotravel #ladieswhotravel #lifegoals #reflections #introspection #yogamorning #yogaeverydamnday #yogalife #yogaindia #travelgoa #goalove #cloudy #seattle #cloudviews #travelingtheworld #wanderingtheworld #selflove #pizza #worthit @stara_wandera
Swifts Hai-Felsen begeistert die Reisenden bereits seit 2015. „Als ich diesen Stein das erste Mal sah, sah er wie eine perfekte Stelle für einen riesigen Weißen Hai aus. Hoffentlich wird er die Leute nicht erschrecken!“, schrieb er damals über seine Kreation.
