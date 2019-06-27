Leonardo DiCaprios Mega-Volleyball-Fail sorgt für Aufsehen im Netz – Fotos

Während des Spiels traf der Ball Leo hart ins Gesicht – so stark, dass der Schauspieler sogar fiel. DiCaprio schien allerdings nicht überrascht zu sein – er nahm sofort eine entspannte Position ein.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Ouch! @leonardodicaprio got hit in the face with a volleyball while playing with friends in Malibu this weekend. #LeonardoDiCaprio Photos: Backgrid
Leonardo DiCaprio missing the ball and getting hit in the face while playing volleyball (2019) pic.twitter.com/LZcFxYJE8p— Leo Doing Things (@LeoActivities) 26 июня 2019 г.
Die Internet-Nutzer machten jedoch auf den Vorfall aufmerksam und begannen sofort, ihre Kreativität zu demonstrieren:
Leo needs to be more like Neo pic.twitter.com/VHxGBbA2h2— The People's Champ (@heath_day) 26 июня 2019 г.
Leo: pic.twitter.com/1fzfHj1Alf— The People's Champ (@heath_day) 26 июня 2019 г.
sm/
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)