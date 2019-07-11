Letzter VW-Beetle rollt vom Band

Dort war fast 40 Jahre lang auch der Käfer gebaut worden. Andere Modelle wie der Golf und der Jetta werden weiterhin in Puebla hergestellt.
Final VW Beetle rolls off line where Tarek SUV will be built next Workers at Volkswagen's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, celebrated the final Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition as it rolled off the assembly line Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/L3892poVNz— New Turbos (@Newturbos) July 11, 2019
After its multi-generational run as a brand mainstay and global automotive phenomenon, the Volkswagen Beetle is ending production. The final car produced by Volkswagen de Mexico’s Puebla plant—a Denim Blue coupe—will live on display at Volkswagen’s local museum in Puebla. pic.twitter.com/OVOoWUea1p— ALEXANDRIA VW (@ALEXANDRIAVW) July 10, 2019
Der VW-Käfer war Kultauto des 20. Jahrhunderts. Das Nachfolgemodell Beetle wurde seit 1997 in Puebla gebaut.
The Volkswagen Beetle will soon be a thing of the past, as VW halts production of the iconic car at its plant in Puebla, Mexico.— AJ+ (@ajplus) July 10, 2019
In Mexico City, the once-popular "vocho" taxi is already on the verge of extinction. pic.twitter.com/HtWR5COm7x
