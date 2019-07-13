Laut einem früheren Bericht seien 13 Menschen ums Leben gekommen.
#KismayoAttack: On Friday evening a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into Medina hotel, popular with officials and elders in Kismayo, which was followed by a gunfight. #Jubbaland #Somalia pic.twitter.com/RXretUo43S— Via Kismayo (@ChismaioCity) 12 июля 2019 г.
Die somalische Webseite Garowe Online teilte mit, dass sich in einem Hotel in der Stadt Kismayo eine Explosion ereignet habe, auf die ein bewaffneter Angriff gefolgt sei. Nach Angaben des Portals habe sich die radikal islamistische Miliz „Al-Shabab“ zu der Attacke bekannt.
26 people dead, 56 others Injured, 10 foreigners and 16 Somali Citizens lost their lives, Foreign Citizens whom dead in #Kismayo Hotel Attack; 3 Kenyas,n Canadian 1 , British 1, Americans 2 and Tanzanians 3. #Jubaland Officials Confirmed #Kismayo #Somalia pic.twitter.com/uV8qAq4wd8— MUSTAQBAL RADIO (@mustaqbalmedia) 13 июля 2019 г.
ALERT | Crossfires underway as #AlShabaab jihadists with car explosion rammed upmarket hotel in #Kismayo town, capital of #Jubbaland state, southern #Somalia, on Friday. Casualties reported. The photo from the city show smoke inflicted by the blast. Stay with me for more! pic.twitter.com/rxBHq9DQGU— Abdi Rahman Adani (@abdi_adaani) 12 июля 2019 г.
