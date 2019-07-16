So groß wie ein Mensch: Riesen-Qualle auf Foto eingefangen

Das Bild zeigt Lizzie Daly, Biologin und Moderatorin des Internet-Senders Lizzie Daly Wildlife TV, und offenbar eine Wurzelmundqualle. Laut Aussagen der Frau war die Qualle gleich groß wie sie.
Woah!!!!! We went diving in Falmouth yesterday to finish off #WildOceanWeek and came across this GIANT barrel jellyfish! 😱 What a way to finish off this marine wildlife adventure! 💙 pic.twitter.com/NNwDelfWyV— Lizzie Daly (@LizzieRDaly) 14 июля 2019 г.
This is crazy! Divers swam with this massive barrel jellyfish off the coast of Cornwall.— BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) 15 июля 2019 г.
It’s the largest species of jellyfish found in British waters.@BBCCornwall @Shark_ManDan pic.twitter.com/LjxvHS53aB
ak/ae
