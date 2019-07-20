London: Webseite, E-Mail- und Twitter-Account von Scotland Yard gehackt

Demnach hatten die Hacker eine Reihe von Fake-Pressemitteilungen sowie bizarre und explizite E-Mails und Tweets auf der Webseite veröffentlicht bzw. aus dem Twitter-Account der Polizei gesendet bzw. verteilt.
„Der E-Mail-Account ist offensichtlich geknackt worden“, heißt es. „Der Onlineanbieter hat ein Problem. Wir teilen mit, wenn das Problem beseitigt wird.“
Wie der Sprecher von Scotland Yard, Supt Roy Smith, auf seinem Twitter-Account schrieb, arbeite zurzeit die Polizei an der Wiederherstellung der Kontrolle über ihre Accounts und der Feststellung der Identität der Hacker.
We are aware that the @metpoliceuk has been subject to unauthorised access and our media team are working hard to delete the messages and ensure the security of the account. Please ignore any Tweets until we verify that it is back under official control. RT— Supt Roy Smith (@roysmithpolice) 19 июля 2019 г.
