Wie es heißt, hat eine Person besonders schwere Verletzungen erlitten und musste per Hubschrauber in ein Krankenhaus nach Lissabon gebracht werden.
A thousand firefighters fight against a major fire declared in Castelo Branco, central Portugal— Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) 21 июля 2019 г.
Three forest fires declared in central Portugal have mobilized 1,000 firefighters on Sunday and forced the country's authorities to partially evacuate a village pic.twitter.com/PmMbZUSA1R
Laut dem Blatt brach das Feuer in der Region Castelo Branco, 200 Kilometer nordöstlich der Hauptstadt Lissabon, aus.
Wildfires hit central Portugal, 1,000 firefighters mobilized, 1 civilian and 7 firefighters injured. Civilians from Macao fighting fires due to lack of firefighters. Armed forces sending 20 soldiers, bringing four bulldozers. pic.twitter.com/U0VW4GN6uN— Graphenes (@Graphenes1) 21 июля 2019 г.
Die Bewohner der nahegelegenen Ortschaften mussten aus ihren Häusern evakuiert werden.
"More than 1,000 firefighters deployed to tackle wildfires in central Portugal" so there are more fires happening.Lets all hope that we'll be safe. Be safe out there! https://t.co/piOBCCFGLm— ILikeCheez (@Darcy60466933) 22 июля 2019 г.
Bei den Löscharbeiten seien mehr als 1.300 Feuerwehrleute, 20 Löschflugzeuge sowie mehrere hundert Fahrzeuge im Einsatz.
Our #RapidMappingTeam has received an activation overnight, for @IFVilladeRei, the large forest fires affecting the area of Castelo Branco in central Portugal 🇵🇹— Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) 21 июля 2019 г.
According to media reports more than 1,000 firefighters are mobilised, the front is >8km and 2,000 ha are affected pic.twitter.com/M9zxEK2rY1
Die Ursache für die Waldbrände in der Region werde noch ermittelt.
RURAL FIRES AT CASTELO BRANCO Safe Communities is providing in English regular updates on the major fires which broke out on 20th July. Over 1000 firefighters mobilised. Please follow https://t.co/7Rsr3a0xfU pic.twitter.com/5r2xSwwgPm— Safe Communities (@SafeComPortugal) 21 июля 2019 г.
ns /mt
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)