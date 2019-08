Explosion vor Polizeistation in Kopenhagen

#Copenhagen #Denmark: police station at #Hermodsgade in #Nørrebro was hit by an explosion. Acc. to police, no persons have been injured. Over the past six months there have now been nine explosions in Copenhagen. On Tuesday, an explosion hit the National Tax Board in #Østerbro. https://t.co/7sVNQ2EUUK pic.twitter.com/3ZnZzE03iA