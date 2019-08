Knapp 200 Menschen an Bord: Notlandung von Airbus 321 in Honolulu – Videos

VIDEO: Hawaiian #HA47 from Oakland to Honolulu (6 months old Airbus A321neo N218HA) declared an emergency on approach Thursday due to smoke in the cabin. Flight landed on 4R at 1135HST (2135UTC) & passengers evacuated via slides; 7 hospitalised.



