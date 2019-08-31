„Bin am Boden zerstört“: Schwarzenegger trauert um seinen besten Freund

Hollywood-Star und Politiker Arnold Schwarzenegger hat am Samstag auf Instagram den Tod seines besten Freundes Franco Columbu mitgeteilt.

In einem emotionalen Abschiedsbrief blickt Arnold Schwarzenegger auf 54 Jahre Freundschaft mit Franco zurück. „Ich bin am Boden zerstört“, schreibt Schwarzenegger auf seinem Instagram-Account.

„Wir sind zusammen gewachsen, wir haben zusammen gelernt und geliebt. Mein Leben war fröhlicher, bunter und vollständiger mit dir.“

Weiter schreibt er: „Ich liebe dich, Franco. Ich werde die Freude, die du in mein Leben gebracht hast, die Ratschläge die du mir gegeben hast, und das Funkeln in deinen Augen nie vergessen.“

Franco Columbu hinterlässt Ehefrau und Kinder.

Laut italienischen Medienberichten war der Schauspieler und Body-Builder Columbu am Freitag im Alter von 78 Jahren bei einem Bootsunfall auf Sardinien tödlich verunglückt.

Schwarzenegger und Columbu

Columbu wurde am 7. August 1941 auf Sardinien geboren. Er hatte Schwarzenegger 1965 bei einem Bodybuilding-Wettbewerb in Stuttgart kennengelernt. Sie galten seitdem als beste Freunde. Bei Schwarzeneggers Hochzeit 1986 mit Maria Shriver war der nach Los Angeles ausgewanderte Columbu sein Trauzeuge. Auch in Schwarzeneggers Kultfilm „Pumping Iron“ aus dem Jahr 1977 war Columbu zu sehen.

ns/sb