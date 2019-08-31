Registrierung
01 September 2019
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    „Bin am Boden zerstört“: Schwarzenegger trauert um seinen besten Freund

    © AFP 2019 / KEVIN WINTER
    Panorama
    Hollywood-Star und Politiker Arnold Schwarzenegger hat am Samstag auf Instagram den Tod seines besten Freundes Franco Columbu mitgeteilt.

    In einem emotionalen Abschiedsbrief blickt Arnold Schwarzenegger auf 54 Jahre Freundschaft mit Franco zurück. „Ich bin am Boden zerstört“, schreibt Schwarzenegger auf seinem Instagram-Account.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Franco, You’ve heard me say that I don’t like when people call me a self-made man. You’ve even heard me say that you’re part of the reason I could never accept that label. But I wanted you to know why. From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime. We pushed each other, we competed with each other, and we laughed at every moment along the way. When I finally got to America, I was alone. I’d left my family, my country, my whole life behind. So when I asked Joe Weider to bring you to train with me, it was because I knew I wasn’t the same without my best friend. I could thrive without money, without my parents, but I couldn’t thrive without you. I am devastated today. But I am also so, so grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared. The pumps, the chess games, the construction work, the meals, the pranks, the life lessons - we did it all together. We grew and we learned and we loved. My life was more fun, more colorful, and more complete because of you. I will always miss you. But I’ll also know that a part of you lives on in me, in Debbie, in Maria, and in the millions of people you inspired every day you lived. And I will be there for Maria and Debbie, so you can rest now with no worries. I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend. Love always, Arnold

    Публикация от Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

    „Wir sind zusammen gewachsen, wir haben zusammen gelernt und geliebt. Mein Leben war fröhlicher, bunter und vollständiger mit dir.“

    Weiter schreibt er: „Ich liebe dich, Franco. Ich werde die Freude, die du in mein Leben gebracht hast, die Ratschläge die du mir gegeben hast, und das Funkeln in deinen Augen nie vergessen.“

    Franco Columbu hinterlässt Ehefrau und Kinder.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    For more than five decades, you have been my training partner, my chess opponent, my best friend. Happy birthday @francocolumbu, thank you for bringing so much joy to my life.

    Публикация от Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

    Laut italienischen Medienberichten war der Schauspieler und Body-Builder Columbu am Freitag im Alter von 78 Jahren bei einem Bootsunfall auf Sardinien tödlich verunglückt.

    Schwarzenegger und Columbu

    Columbu wurde am 7. August 1941 auf Sardinien geboren. Er hatte Schwarzenegger 1965 bei einem Bodybuilding-Wettbewerb in Stuttgart kennengelernt. Sie galten seitdem als beste Freunde. Bei Schwarzeneggers Hochzeit 1986 mit Maria Shriver war der nach Los Angeles ausgewanderte Columbu sein Trauzeuge. Auch in Schwarzeneggers Kultfilm „Pumping Iron“ aus dem Jahr 1977 war Columbu zu sehen. 

    ns/sb

