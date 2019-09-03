Blutiges Familiendrama in USA: 14-Jähriger tötet fünf Angehörige – und ruft die Polizei

Die Gewalttat ereignete sich demnach in der Nacht auf Dienstag (Ortszeit) in einem Haus in der Ortschaft Elkmont im Limestone County.
BREAKING: Five people have been shot at a residence in the 16000 block of Ridge Rd in Elkmont. Three confirmed dead at the scene, two were airlifted in critical condition.— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) 3 сентября 2019 г.
UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) 3 сентября 2019 г.
Dem Bericht zufolge handelt es sich bei den Toten um den Vater, die Stiefmutter sowie um Geschwister des 14-Jährigen Täters. Die Umstände des Vorfalls müssen noch geklärt werden.
jeg/gs
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)