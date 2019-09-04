Besonderes Geschenk: Heidi Klum bekommt von ihrem Mann ein Stück Berliner Mauer – Video

Darauf ist zu sehen, wie das bemalte Mauerstück von einem Lastwagen geladen wird. Das Topmodell schrieb dazu:
„Heute ist ein besonderes Geschenk von meinem Ehemann eingetroffen (...), ein Stück der Berliner Mauer, die die Stadt 28 Jahre lang geteilt hat.“
Today a special gift from my husband arrived... a piece of the Berlin Wall that had separated East & West Berlin for 28 years. My husband was born behind the wall on the East Berlin side 4 weeks before it was torn down in 1989. This allowed him to grow up in a Germany that was unlike the country his own parents had grown up in… He was able to experience freedom and joy and creativity and art and hope. Every morning, I will look at this beautiful piece in my garden with the knowledge that walls do not need to be built... they need to come down. ✌🏻☮️❤️
Heidi Klum und Tom Kaulitz hatten ihre Hochzeit am 3. August auf einer Luxusjacht vor der italienischen Insel Capri gefeiert.
