Tausende Liter Gin laufen auf Autobahn in England aus – Foto

The #M6 has reopened after a lorry carrying 32,000 litres of #gin was involved in a crash and began leaking its cargo. The #motorway was shut in #Cheshire between junction 19 and 20 following a collision between two HGVs at about 5pm yesterday. https://t.co/ljBJwxch1v #gincident pic.twitter.com/GKL8OKpG3z