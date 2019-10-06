Mann schießt auf Bar-Besucher in Kansas City – mindestens vier Tote

Fünf weitere seien verletzt worden, teilte die örtliche Polizei mit. Nach Angaben von US-Medien hatte der Mann die Bar in der Stadt im Bundesstaat Kansas betreten und daraufhin das Feuer eröffnet.
BREAKING: Several dead and injured in mass shooting at bar in Kansas City, Kansas https://t.co/so1Kn5IRsY— News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) 6 октября 2019 г.
9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave.— KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) 6 октября 2019 г.
Der Schütze sei noch nicht gefasst, berichtete der Sender CNN unter Berufung auf die Polizei. Details zum Täter und einem Motiv waren noch unklar.
9 people were shot at a local bar in KCK. Four are dead, five were sent to the hospital. Police are waiting for a search warrant to get inside. @41actionnews @AFGutierrez pic.twitter.com/vU0fY33gnt— Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) 6 октября 2019 г.
On scene near 10th and Central where officers responded to a shooting. 9 total people were shot 4 of the 9 are dead. We are told the suspect entered the bar Tequila KC and started shooting.— Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) 6 октября 2019 г.
Police are still looking for the suspect. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/5kwX69IkVF
ai/dpa
