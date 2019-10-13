Widgets Magazine
16:11 13 Oktober 2019
    Panorama

    Frau fotografiert Haustier in Badewanne, das Partner Kopf abbeißen kann – Fotos

    Panorama
    Ein außergewöhnliches Haustier stand im Zentrum eines Fotoshootings, bei dem es in einer Badewanne posierte. Dabei ist mit ihm gar nicht zu spaßen – denn es kann seinem Partner den Kopf abbeißen.

    Gottesanbeterinnen sind außergewöhnliche Tierchen – vor allem wenn man die Ehre hat, sich mit ihnen ein Dach über dem Kopf zu teilen. Samantha, stolze Besitzerin dieses Insekts, präsentiert ihren Liebling auf Facebook.

    „Ich habe in der Vergangenheit Bilder von Mavis der Gottesanbeterin gepostet. Darauf ist Mavis mit kleinen Puppenmöbeln zu sehen. Normalerweise ist ihr Ambiente ein ausgefallener Tisch und eine Mahlzeit. Heute ist es etwas privater. Mavis und ihre Badewanne. Ihr ist es ein bisschen peinlich, aber sie hat sich herausgeputzt!“ schrieb Samantha am 9. Oktober auf Facebook und hängte Fotos von ihrem Vierbeiner dazu.

    Viele User äußerten sich positiv über die ungewöhnliche grüne Dame. 21.000 Likes und mehr als 3000 Kommentare fuhr dieses Posting ein. 

    Zum Beispiel schrieb Smashley Roberts: „Liebe es!!“

    Ein anderer User kommentierte: „Omg! So niedlich!!!“

    Aber es fanden sich auch Leute, die weniger begeistert von der Gottesanbeterin waren.

    „Sie sind überall bei mir zuhause… (Ich persönlich mag sie nicht) Komm, hol sie dir und bring sie zu dir!“ schrieb Erin Matejowsky.

    Badewanne, Haustiere, Gottesanbeterin
