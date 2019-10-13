Gottesanbeterinnen sind außergewöhnliche Tierchen – vor allem wenn man die Ehre hat, sich mit ihnen ein Dach über dem Kopf zu teilen. Samantha, stolze Besitzerin dieses Insekts, präsentiert ihren Liebling auf Facebook.
„Ich habe in der Vergangenheit Bilder von Mavis der Gottesanbeterin gepostet. Darauf ist Mavis mit kleinen Puppenmöbeln zu sehen. Normalerweise ist ihr Ambiente ein ausgefallener Tisch und eine Mahlzeit. Heute ist es etwas privater. Mavis und ihre Badewanne. Ihr ist es ein bisschen peinlich, aber sie hat sich herausgeputzt!“ schrieb Samantha am 9. Oktober auf Facebook und hängte Fotos von ihrem Vierbeiner dazu.
Viele User äußerten sich positiv über die ungewöhnliche grüne Dame. 21.000 Likes und mehr als 3000 Kommentare fuhr dieses Posting ein.
Posing on a miniature bathtub (no actual water or bath.) Mavis is great at grooming herself all the time lol. #mavisthemantis #bathtub #animalsonfurniture #prayingmantis #mantis #mantids #cute #animal #hierodula #giantasainmantis #mantidsofinstagram #mantidsoftheworld #mantidsofig #mavis
Zum Beispiel schrieb Smashley Roberts: „Liebe es!!“
Ein anderer User kommentierte: „Omg! So niedlich!!!“
Before the bathtub photoshoot. She was being stubborn and not wanting to come out. I tried seeing if she was thirsty by misting her. That didn’t work. I offered her a Dubia Roach. Miss Mavis was hungry! That got her in the spirit. ❤️ Even female arthropods need food to be less moody! 😂 #mavisthemantis #prayingmantis #mantis #mantids #cute #animal #hierodula #giantasainmantis #mantidsofinstagram #mantidsoftheworld #mantidsofig #mavis
Aber es fanden sich auch Leute, die weniger begeistert von der Gottesanbeterin waren.
„Sie sind überall bei mir zuhause… (Ich persönlich mag sie nicht) Komm, hol sie dir und bring sie zu dir!“ schrieb Erin Matejowsky.
