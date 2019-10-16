Kalifornien: Tanklager in Flammen – Fotos und Videos

Laut Feuerwehrkräften waren drei große Reservoires mit Ethanol betroffen.
Firefighters protect additional storage tanks from a flare up the NuStar incident. pic.twitter.com/aUXHkVpf2b— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 16, 2019
NuStar Fire operations continue to work to contain the incident. Refinery management is confirming the tanks were partially filled with ethanol. All NuStar personnel have been accounted for and are safe. pic.twitter.com/vmIS1hRiXG— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 16, 2019
Der Schaden war Medienberichten zufolge gering, da nur weniger als ein Prozent der Tankkapazität vorhanden war.
Alle Mitarbeiter seien evakuiert worden. Sie seien derzeit in Sicherheit. Einwohnern wurde demnach empfohlen, ihre Häuser nicht zu verlassen und alle Fenster und Türen zuzumachen.
Not sure if it’s water.. or a leak... as the tank fire reignites #breaking pic.twitter.com/6IyKiHiG8i— Alex Dierckman (@AlexDierckman) October 16, 2019
#UPDATE: Black smoke thickening as crews continue battling a fire at the NuStar refinery from the ground and air in Crockett. https://t.co/0PBMzHPwsN pic.twitter.com/5QirOgiJI1— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 15, 2019
@KPIXtv View of Rodeo fire from flight into San Francisco pic.twitter.com/4paQGhNmy4— Rene Voss (@renepvoss) October 15, 2019
Derzeit soll das Feuer unter Kontrolle sein.
ak/tm
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)