12:36 16 Oktober 2019
    Tanklager NuStar Energy in Flammen

    Kalifornien: Tanklager in Flammen – Fotos und Videos

    © AP Photo / Henry Wofford
    Panorama
    Im US-Bundesstaat Kalifornien ist es zu einem heftigen Brand mehrerer Lagertanks des Erdölspeichers NuStar Energy.

    Laut Feuerwehrkräften waren drei große Reservoires mit Ethanol betroffen.

    Der Schaden war Medienberichten zufolge gering, da nur weniger als ein Prozent der Tankkapazität vorhanden war.

    Alle Mitarbeiter seien evakuiert worden. Sie seien derzeit in Sicherheit. Einwohnern wurde demnach empfohlen, ihre Häuser nicht zu verlassen und alle Fenster und Türen zuzumachen.

    ​Derzeit soll das Feuer unter Kontrolle sein.

    ak/tm

