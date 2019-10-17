Eine Million Follower in fünf Stunden: Jennifer Aniston bricht Rekord bei Instagram

Die Schauspielerin teilte am Dienstag erstmals einen Schnappschuss, auf dem sie in Umgebung von weiteren Stars der beliebten „Friends”-Serie zu sehen ist. Das enorme Interesse an Anistons Debüt-Beitrag hat kurzzeitig für einen Instagram-Zusammenbruch gesorgt.
Die britische Organisation Guinness World Records verkündete daraufhin auf ihrem Profil:
„Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Jennifer Aniston, die jetzt den Rekord für die kürzeste Zeit hält, um eine Million Follower bei Instagram zu erreichen - nur 5 Stunden und 16 Minuten.“
Congratulations to @jenniferaniston who now holds the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on @instagram - just 5 hrs and 16 mins ⏱️🏅 Her first post was a selfie with her fellow Friends cast members, kept her introduction to the photo and video sharing social media network simple with a bio that read 'Friends call me Jen'. The record was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who launched @sussexroyal in April this year and reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes. Click the link in our bio to read the full story. 📷 via Shutterstock _______________________________________________________ #friends #jenniferaniston #instagram #followers #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing
Die Schauspielerin hat sich inzwischen mit einem humorvollen Posting dafür entschuldigt, dass ihr Selfie die Instagram-Seite kaputtgemacht hat.
I swear I didn’t mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️
