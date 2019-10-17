Widgets Magazine
00:24 18 Oktober 2019
    Schauspielerin Jennifer Aniston

    Eine Million Follower in fünf Stunden: Jennifer Aniston bricht Rekord bei Instagram

    Panorama
    Hollywoodstar Jennifer Aniston hat sich jetzt einen offiziellen Instagram-Account zugelegt und innerhalb weniger Stunden einen Rekord bei der Social-Media-Plattform aufgestellt.

    Die Schauspielerin teilte am Dienstag erstmals einen Schnappschuss, auf dem sie in Umgebung von weiteren Stars der beliebten „Friends”-Serie zu sehen ist. Das enorme Interesse an Anistons Debüt-Beitrag hat kurzzeitig für einen Instagram-Zusammenbruch gesorgt.

    Die britische Organisation Guinness World Records verkündete daraufhin auf ihrem Profil:

    „Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Jennifer Aniston, die jetzt den Rekord für die kürzeste Zeit hält, um eine Million Follower bei Instagram zu erreichen - nur 5 Stunden und 16 Minuten.“
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Congratulations to @jenniferaniston who now holds the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on @instagram - just 5 hrs and 16 mins ⏱️🏅⁣ ⁣ Her first post was a selfie with her fellow Friends cast members, kept her introduction to the photo and video sharing social media network simple with a bio that read 'Friends call me Jen'.⁣ ⁣ The record was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who launched @sussexroyal in April this year and reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes. Click the link in our bio to read the full story. 📷 via Shutterstock _______________________________________________________ #friends #jenniferaniston #instagram #followers #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing

    Публикация от Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

    Die Schauspielerin hat sich inzwischen mit einem humorvollen Posting dafür entschuldigt, dass ihr Selfie die Instagram-Seite kaputtgemacht hat.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I swear I didn’t mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️

    Публикация от Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

