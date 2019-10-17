Eine Million Follower in fünf Stunden: Jennifer Aniston bricht Rekord bei Instagram

Die Schauspielerin teilte am Dienstag erstmals einen Schnappschuss, auf dem sie in Umgebung von weiteren Stars der beliebten „Friends”-Serie zu sehen ist. Das enorme Interesse an Anistons Debüt-Beitrag hat kurzzeitig für einen Instagram-Zusammenbruch gesorgt.

Die britische Organisation Guinness World Records verkündete daraufhin auf ihrem Profil:

„Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Jennifer Aniston, die jetzt den Rekord für die kürzeste Zeit hält, um eine Million Follower bei Instagram zu erreichen - nur 5 Stunden und 16 Minuten.“

Die Schauspielerin hat sich inzwischen mit einem humorvollen Posting dafür entschuldigt, dass ihr Selfie die Instagram-Seite kaputtgemacht hat.

jeg/sb