17:03 18 Oktober 2019
    Lady Gaga

    Heißer Tanz geplant? Lady Gaga stürzt von der Bühne – Videos

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Panorama
    3324
    Die amerikanische Sängerin und Schauspielerin Lady Gaga ist während ihres Konzertes in Las Vegas von der Bühne gefallen. Im Netz tauchten bereits entsprechende Aufnahmen auf.

    Medienberichten und Fangruppen zufolge ereignete sich der Vorfall, als ein männlicher Fan auf die Bühne gebeten wurde, der danach die Sängerin hochhob. Offenbar war ein sexy Tanz geplant, jedoch stürzte der Mann von der Bühne und riss Lady Gaga mit sich.

    © Sputnik / Jekaterina Tschessnokowa
    Die Schauspielerin kehrte trotz des Missgeschicks auf die Bühne zurück und setzte ihre Show fort. Es gibt keine offiziellen Angaben, ob sie und ihr „Tänzer“ verletzt worden seien. Die im Netz veröffentlichten Videos zeigen aber, dass der Sturz zu gefährlichen Folgen für die Gesundheit hätte führen können.

