Heißer Tanz geplant? Lady Gaga stürzt von der Bühne – Videos

Medienberichten und Fangruppen zufolge ereignete sich der Vorfall, als ein männlicher Fan auf die Bühne gebeten wurde, der danach die Sängerin hochhob. Offenbar war ein sexy Tanz geplant, jedoch stürzte der Mann von der Bühne und riss Lady Gaga mit sich.
BREAKING NEWS: A crazed fan dropped @ladygaga off the stage due to Gaga not dropping #LG6 pic.twitter.com/Rh7wzEKu9m— 💋 🎃[Kim - 26th and 30th // Gaga - Halloween] (@osinitsaa) 18. Oktober 2019
Lady Gaga fell off stage tonight during #Enigma 😟— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 18, 2019
Thankfully, she is fine & continued on with the show. 👏 pic.twitter.com/bxyePEA1e1
lady gaga going back onstage after falling off with a fan at enigma last night pic.twitter.com/WGGWPIkgOV— Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) October 18, 2019
ak/sb
