Aufgeweichter Permafrostboden „schluckt“ Siedlung auf Alaska – Fotos

Newtok mit rund 380 Einwohnern, größtenteils Vertreter des indigenen Eskimo-Volkes Yupik, fiel somit als erster Ort in der Region der globalen Klimaerwärmung zum Opfer, heißt es in dem Beitrag.
We are walking along the edge of the eroding earth, witnessing the effects of climate change on this Yupik village in Newtok, AK— or Niugtiq, pop, 400. No running water and yet still, lots of hope. Our team just listening, then hopefully we will make some theater. Our timeline is fall, as sea levels will rise. Send good thoughts. . #climatejustice #motherearth #insteadofredface #yupik #honeybuckets #water #arcticcircle #writeon📝 #waterISlife #artist #tydefoe #indigenous #newtok @makpiaq @lizwulbrecht @lancetwitchell @jamestemte
Wegen der Eisschmelze versinkt die Siedlung schrittweise, der Boden ist einer Erosion ausgesetzt, was Pipelines und Fundamente der Gebäude ernsthaft gefährdet. Einige Häuser mussten bereits abgerissen werden. Treibstoffbehälter gehen gefährlich in die Querlage.
The Yup’ik Community of Newtok, Alaska: A ground zero for climate change on the North American continent. Rising Arctic temperatures and their impact on permafrost melt and sea water, have accelerated shore erosion at the rate of 60 feet per year. Houses are lost to the sea, others must be demolished. Municipal infrastructures like waste management and electricity are endangered, with eroded landfill space and unstable ground to secure poles. Sinking boardwalks make traversing the village area hazardous, due to slip and fall dangers, and lack of sewer/septic lines, that mix waste and water. This is reality. Climate change is REAL. I’m honored to be part of the team working on village relocation. So many partners, logistics, and moving parts, but @umc_umcor is in it to win it! #newtok #alaska #yupik #climatechange #climatechangeisreal #villagerelocation #alaskanative
18 Familien in Newtok siedelten sich bereits in das neue Dorf Mertavrik etwa zehn Kilometer südöstlich auf der benachbarten Nelson-Insel. Andere warten auf günstigere Wetterbedingungen.
As thousands of school children and workers go on strike today around the world please remember places like Newtok, Alaska. In 2015 I flew to this small village on the coast of the Bering Sea and saw the effects of climate change up close and personal. Here, a young girl stands next to a wooden boardwalk that snakes through the town. They need the boardwalk because of the melting permafrost and they’ve been trying to relocate for over 20 years. The ground water is contaminated with sewage and there is a moat of water surrounding the high school. The National Climate Assessment published by the US Global Change Research Program, says that over the past 60 years, Alaska has warmed more than twice as rapidly as the rest of the United States with a state-wide average annual air temperature increasing by 3°F and the average winter temperature by 6°F. @gretathunberg @nasaclimatechange @leonardodicaprio @natgeo @nrdc_org @oceana @rare_org @sierraclub @worldresources #climatechange #alaska #newtokalaska #newtok #climatestrike #earth #climatechangeisreal #climateaction
Foto de Katie Orlinsky @katieorlinsky | Kaliegh Charles recolecta huevos de gallina con su familia a lo largo del río #Ninglick en el oeste de #Alaska. La familia Charles vive cerca en #Newtok, un pueblo #yupik de aproximadamente 380 personas. Las prácticas basadas en la subsistencia, como la recolección de huevos, la caza y la pesca, son una forma de vida allí, crucial para todo, desde la cultura y la economía hasta la nutrición y la supervivencia. Newtok también es un ejemplo urgente y extremo del cambio climático: la aldea se está hundiendo a medida que se derrite el hielo que se encuentra debajo, y se estima que en tres o cinco años podría estar bajo el agua. Todo el pueblo planea mudarse a un nuevo sitio nueve millas río arriba este verano. Las comunidades nativas de Alaska como Newtok están indisolublemente unidas a la tierra, pero serán algunas de las primeras comunidades en el mundo obligadas a reubicarse como resultado del cambio climático. . #portrait #retrato #landscape #place #places #skyline #sky #campo #climatechange #SaveOurPlanet #portraits #retratos #cambioclimatico #cambio #paisaje #drone #dronestagram #dronephotography #portraitphotography #zenital #landscapephotographic #aerial #drones
Forschungen ergaben, dass die Siedlung Newtok zum Jahr 2027 unter den Fluten der Flüsse Ninglik and Newtok vollständig verschwinden wird.
