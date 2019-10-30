Halloween-Horror wird wahr: Schießerei auf Party in Kalifornien fordert Todesopfer

Der Vorfall hat sich laut der Feuerwehr der südwestlichen Stadt Kaliforniens Long Beach in der Nacht (Ortszeit) zum Mittwoch zugetragen. Bei einer Schießerei auf einer Halloweenparty in Long Beach sind mindestens drei Männer gestorben. Darüber hinaus wurden neun Menschen verletzt.
At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL— Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) 30. Oktober 2019
Von dem Tatort seien mehrere Rettungswagen mit Verletzten Richtung Krankenhaus abgefahren.
#Shooting at #LongBeach #California #Halloween Party. pic.twitter.com/JCDUTM5Hdn— ℍ𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕊𝕥𝕪𝕝𝕖𝕤 👀 𝕂𝕚𝕞 🇧🇪 (@Boeckx__) 30. Oktober 2019
„Nachbarn haben von teilweise zehn, teilweise noch mehr Schüssen berichtet”, so eine CBS-Korrespondentin vor Ort.
UPDATE: 12 people were shot at a home in Long Beach — three fatally — at what neighbors said was a Halloween party (Credit: Long Beach FD) https://t.co/wyslXZGVv3 pic.twitter.com/gO7Hdf9t98— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) 30. Oktober 2019
URGENT!! 3 Dead,12 Shot in Southern #California #Shooting— World eNews (@socialbook1) 30. Oktober 2019
Three people were killed and nine others were wounded in a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California, outside of Los Angeles, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.pic.twitter.com/t5WJXv6Xhg#CaliforniaShooting
Der Tatort ist weiträumig abgesperrt. Die Hintergründe des Vorfalls seien noch unklar.
ai/ae
