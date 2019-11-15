Registrierung
12:14 15 November 2019
    Kinder in Afrika

    Von Familien getrennt: 200.000 Kinder fliehen wegen Überschwemmungen im Südsudan – Fotos

    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Korobeynikow
    Panorama
    Von heftigen Regenfällen und dadurch verursachten Überschwemmungen im Südsudan sind hunderttausende Menschen, darunter zahlreiche Kinder, betroffen, wie die Organisation Save the Children am Freitag mitteilte. Im Netz tauchen zahlreiche Aufnahmen auf, die die Folgen des Unwetters zeigen.

    Man sei zutiefst besorgt über die Gesundheit von mehr als 420.000 Menschen, darunter von mindestens 200.000 Kindern, die wegen des heftigen Regens seit Juli aus ihrem Zuhause fliehen mussten.

    Viele Kinder seien auch von ihren Familien getrennt worden und noch größeren Gefahren ausgesetzt, so die Organisation.

    Ocha-Bericht

    Rekord-Hochwasser in Venedig
    © REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri
    Hochwasser-Desaster in Venedig: Notstand ausgerufen – Video
    Laut dem Amt der Vereinten Nationen für die Koordinierung humanitärer Angelegenheiten (Ocha) sind mindestens 908.000 Menschen im Sudsudan von Überschwemmungen betroffen. Während die einen ihr Zuhause verlassen mussten, sollen die anderen ihre Ernte verloren haben oder wegen der Fluten von der Außenwelt abgeschnitten sein.

    Situation in der Region

    Nach Angaben von Ocha sind mindestens 2,5 Millionen Menschen in Ostafrika – darunter der Südsudan, Sudan, Uganda, Äthiopien, Somalia und Kenia – von dem Unwetter betroffen. Viele von ihnen leiden bereits unter Nahrungsmittelmangel und sind Opfer von Konflikten.

    Lediglich im August war berichtet worden, dass mindestens 62 Menschen infolge schweren Regens im Sudan seit Anfang Juli ums Leben gekommen waren.

    ak/ae/dpa

    Kinder, Unwetter, Afrika, Sudan, Überschwemmung
