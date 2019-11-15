Von Familien getrennt: 200.000 Kinder fliehen wegen Überschwemmungen im Südsudan – Fotos

Man sei zutiefst besorgt über die Gesundheit von mehr als 420.000 Menschen, darunter von mindestens 200.000 Kindern, die wegen des heftigen Regens seit Juli aus ihrem Zuhause fliehen mussten.
Floods in 32 counties across #SouthSudan leave behind suffering and destruction for over 900k people. @IOMSouthSudan has scaled up its efforts to respond to the ongoing crisis bringing much needed assistance. Read more: https://t.co/zZzBPS5H42 pic.twitter.com/kdr3iGJshZ— IOM South Sudan (@IOMSouthSudan) November 8, 2019
Viele Kinder seien auch von ihren Familien getrennt worden und noch größeren Gefahren ausgesetzt, so die Organisation.
Nearly 1 million people have been affected by unprecedented floods in South Sudan.@WFP is deploying helicopters 🚁, boats 🚤 and amphibious vehicles 🚙 to reach remote areas, deliver vital food assistance & save lives. https://t.co/LRkzVTv1Gs pic.twitter.com/uZWyMW9Xr7— United Nations (@UN) November 8, 2019
Ocha-Bericht
Situation in der Region
Nach Angaben von Ocha sind mindestens 2,5 Millionen Menschen in Ostafrika – darunter der Südsudan, Sudan, Uganda, Äthiopien, Somalia und Kenia – von dem Unwetter betroffen. Viele von ihnen leiden bereits unter Nahrungsmittelmangel und sind Opfer von Konflikten.
In #SouthSudan, where almost one million people were hit by floods, @WFP is ramping up its support, deploying helicopters 🚁 boats ⛴️and amphibious vehicles🚙to reach remote areas, deliver vital food assistance🍲and save lives. pic.twitter.com/TBJN08SE0a— WFP South Sudan (@WFP_SouthSudan) November 12, 2019
Lediglich im August war berichtet worden, dass mindestens 62 Menschen infolge schweren Regens im Sudan seit Anfang Juli ums Leben gekommen waren.
It never rains in #SouthSudan. It pours.💦☔— WFP_Africa (@WFP_Africa) November 13, 2019
Devastating floods have wiped out people’s homes & washed away their livelihoods in a country reeling from years of conflict and yet to recover from one of the worst drought episodes in recent memory. https://t.co/WQMa0mgRqF
ak/ae/dpa
