Nach Kollision mit Vogelschwarm: Kampfjet der Indian Navy stürzt ab – Video

„Bei einem Routine-Trainingseinsatz, nach dem Start vom INS Hansa in Dabolim aus, hat das Triebwerk des Flugzeugs vom Typ MiG-29K Feuer gefangen“, heißt es in der Twitter-Notiz.
Wie der indische TV-Sender NDTV unter Verweis auf eine Mitteilung am Samstag berichtet, sei das Flugzeug gegen 11.45 Uhr (Ortszeit) über freiem Gelände abgestürzt. Dabei soll es weder Verluste noch Schäden gegeben haben.
During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 16 ноября 2019 г.
Beide Piloten hätten sich mithilfe ihres Schleudersitzes retten können.
Spoke to the pilots, Capt Mrigank and Deepak Yadav of the MiG-29K which crashed after the take-off from Goa today.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 16 ноября 2019 г.
It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being.
Laut eigenen Angaben hat die Indian Navy Ermittlungen eingeleitet.
