15:17 16 November 2019
    Kampfjet MiG-29K der indischen Marine (Archiv)

    Nach Kollision mit Vogelschwarm: Kampfjet der Indian Navy stürzt ab – Video

    © Foto: Indian Navy
    Ein Kampfflugzeug des Typs MiG-29K der indischen Marine ist bei einem Trainingsflug kurz nach dem Start von Dabolim im Bundesstaat Goa wegen der Kollision mit einem Vogelschwarm abgestürzt. Die Piloten haben sich katapultieren können. Dies teilte der Sprecher des indischen Verteidigungsministeriums via Twitter am Samstag mit.

    „Bei einem Routine-Trainingseinsatz, nach dem Start vom INS Hansa in Dabolim aus, hat das Triebwerk des Flugzeugs vom Typ MiG-29K Feuer gefangen“, heißt es in der Twitter-Notiz.

    Wie der indische TV-Sender NDTV unter Verweis auf eine Mitteilung am Samstag berichtet, sei das Flugzeug gegen 11.45 Uhr (Ortszeit) über freiem Gelände abgestürzt. Dabei soll es weder Verluste noch Schäden gegeben haben.

    Beide Piloten hätten sich mithilfe ihres Schleudersitzes retten können. 

    Laut eigenen Angaben hat die Indian Navy Ermittlungen eingeleitet.

