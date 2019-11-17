„Hotdog Challenge“: Zierliche Food-Bloggerin isst meterlanges Hotdog in 25 Minuten – Foto und Video

Das Video der Challenge hat Ovens am Mittwoch auf ihrer Facebook-Seite geteilt. Es haben bereits mehr als 230.000 Menschen gesehen, 2000 von ihnen haben ihre Kommentare hinterlassen.
Life long dream of making a GIANT HOT DOG ✅ And not only that, it’s a giant version of The Baconator! Introducing the BFD! Available for a limited time, only at @fourpuretaproom on a strictly pre-book only basis. If you think you can take it on like @kate.ovens did last week then hit us up on BaconateMe@omdhotdogs.co.uk and to watch Kate step up to the (massively oversized) plate then follow the link in her bio
Die Wurst des Hotdogs namens BACONATOR war fast einen Meter lang und wog 2,5 Kilo. Die Füllung bestand aus Käse, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Senf und verschiedenen Specksorten. Ein solches Gericht hat etwa 5000 Kalorien. Um es zum Tisch zu bringen, brauchte man zwei Kellner.
Dies ist allerdings nicht das erste Mal, dass die Food-Bloggerin an solchen Herausforderungen teilnimmt. Letztes Jahr hatte sie eine meterlange Wurstrolle vor der Kamera verspeist.
