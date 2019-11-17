Registrierung
21:27 17 November 2019
    „Hotdog Challenge“: Zierliche Food-Bloggerin isst meterlanges Hotdog in 25 Minuten – Foto und Video

    Panorama
    Die 25-jährige Food-Bloggerin Kate Ovens aus Großbritannien hat an einem „Hotdog Challenge“ teilgenommen, indem sie ein meterlanges Hotdog im Laufe von 25 Minuten gegessen hat.

    Das Video der Challenge hat Ovens am Mittwoch auf ihrer Facebook-Seite geteilt. Es haben bereits mehr als 230.000 Menschen gesehen, 2000 von ihnen haben ihre Kommentare hinterlassen.

    Die Wurst des Hotdogs namens BACONATOR war fast einen Meter lang und wog 2,5 Kilo. Die Füllung bestand aus Käse, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Senf und verschiedenen Specksorten. Ein solches Gericht hat etwa 5000 Kalorien. Um es zum Tisch zu bringen, brauchte man zwei Kellner.

    Dies ist allerdings nicht das erste Mal, dass die Food-Bloggerin an solchen Herausforderungen teilnimmt. Letztes Jahr hatte sie eine meterlange Wurstrolle vor der Kamera verspeist.

    Sputnik Push-Nachrichten

    Sie können Push-Benachrichtigungen von Sputnik abonnieren

    AbonnierenAblehnen