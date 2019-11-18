Ei-große Hagelkörner in Australien: Unwetter verursacht Schäden und Stromausfall – Fotos und Videos

Die Warnung vor „gigantischen Hagelkörnern“ und „destruktivem Wind“ wurde lokalen Medienberichten zufolge für die Einwohner von Redland City, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City und Moreton Bay ausgegeben. Neben dem Hagel gab es am Sonntag starke Windböen und Gewitter.
This is the monster storm that just dumped all that hail on the Sunshine Coast 😱 ⛈— ABC Brisbane (@abcbrisbane) 17 ноября 2019 г.
📸: Josh Whiting Photos pic.twitter.com/IVcVnuJyzN
Just landed in Brisbane for the first time in years...and it is hailing. What happened to Queensland as the sunshine state? Can’t deplane until the thunderstorm passes through Brisbane Airport 😂🌧 pic.twitter.com/IXKH2ZWl23— Andrew Hawkins (@AndrewNJHawkins) 17 ноября 2019 г.
Some of the hail that fell in the Glasshouse Mountains this afternoon.— ABC Brisbane (@abcbrisbane) 17 ноября 2019 г.
📷: Edwin Mens pic.twitter.com/5dhdZajjJt
Folgen des Unwetters
Im Netz werden Fotos und Videos veröffentlicht, die die Konsequenzen des Unwetters im Land veranschaulichen.
Darauf ist zu sehen, wie zahlreiche Gebäude und Autos beschädigt wurden. Mindestens 23.000 Haushalte hatten wegen des Unwetters keinen Strom.
At least 23,000 homes across South East Queensland are without power after severe storm cells brought large hailstones and strong winds. Our chopper is checking out the damage in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast. #qldweather #7NEWS https://t.co/pD8pKfAPnA— 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) 17 ноября 2019 г.
From fire to this! Southeast Queensland. This was the storm we endured this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QkaxEuZlZQ— Laureen Maschek 👩🏻🚀❤️ (@LaureenMaschek) 17 ноября 2019 г.
Queensland weather is WILD. This car was parked outside Aussie World on the Sunshine Coast when hail started pelting down. #qldweather pic.twitter.com/GXob1ZUZyR— Gemma Donahoe (@gemmadonahoe) 17 ноября 2019 г.
Feuer in Australien
In Australien wüten seit Wochen heftige Buschbrände. Mehrere Tote und zahlreiche Schäden wurden gemeldet.
Here is some catastrophic images we can't even imagine what Australia is going through now. #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES #prayforaustralia pic.twitter.com/bunV61vaWQ— Lostvayne (@RohitSamant12) 14 ноября 2019 г.
