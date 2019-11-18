Registrierung
11:16 18 November 2019
    Hagel (Symbolbild)

    Ei-große Hagelkörner in Australien: Unwetter verursacht Schäden und Stromausfall – Fotos und Videos

    Panorama
    In der australischen Stadt Queensland hat heftiger Hagel zahlreiche Schäden verursacht. Im Netz tauchen nun Aufnahmen auf, die die Folgen des Unwetters zeigen.

    Die Warnung vor „gigantischen Hagelkörnern“ und „destruktivem Wind“ wurde lokalen Medienberichten zufolge für die Einwohner von Redland City, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City und Moreton Bay ausgegeben. Neben dem Hagel gab es am Sonntag starke Windböen und Gewitter. 

    Folgen des Unwetters

    Im Netz werden Fotos und Videos veröffentlicht, die die Konsequenzen des Unwetters im Land veranschaulichen.

    Darauf ist zu sehen, wie zahlreiche Gebäude und Autos beschädigt wurden. Mindestens 23.000 Haushalte hatten wegen des Unwetters keinen Strom.

    Feuer in Australien

    In Australien wüten seit Wochen heftige Buschbrände. Mehrere Tote und zahlreiche Schäden wurden gemeldet.

    ak/sb

    GemeinschaftsstandardsDiskussion
    Tags:
