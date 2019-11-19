Verheerende Buschbrände in Australien: Sydney in dickem Rauch – Fotos und Videos

Die lokalen Behörden appellierten an die mehr als fünf Millionen Bewohner der Region, vorsichtig zu sein, und an Menschen mit Atemproblemen, ihre Häuser und Wohnungen nicht zu verlassen.
My beloved city of Sydney has some of the worst air quality in the world today. For me, this meant no morning ride to work.— Alexandra Jones (@alikjones) November 19, 2019
Thinking of all those much much more affected by these bush fires. This is a #climateemergency and its now affecting all our health😢 pic.twitter.com/gO4BLAjyIy
Thick smoke from wildfires shrouded Sydney in a haze as health experts warn residents with medical conditions to remain indoors. https://t.co/5e5nDobKam pic.twitter.com/utlT7KipRo— ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2019
Düstere Prognosen
Für die nächsten Tage werden in den drei von den Bränden betroffenen Bundesstaaten weiterhin Temperaturen von mehr als 30 Grad und Windgeschwindigkeiten von bis zu 65 Stundenkilometern vorhergesagt. In Sydney war es am Dienstag 37 Grad heiß.
The view from my train into Central. Smoke haze and trouble as temps rise. Another day, another severe fire warning for #Sydney and eastern NSW, creating tricky time for firefighters. pic.twitter.com/XdHpkWUXm8— Toni Hassan (@ToniHassan) November 18, 2019
Where's the Hawkesbury? #SydneySmoke pic.twitter.com/OSKr6zgs3U— Matt Stow ✨🦄 (@stowball) November 18, 2019
Im Bundesstaat New South Wales, zu dem auch Sydney gehört, wüten etwa 50 Brände. Insgesamt 1400 Feuerwehrleute werden im Kampf gegen die Flammen eingesetzt.
#Sydney smoke @SciNate @ABC pic.twitter.com/O02vEopN58— Prashant Kurlekar (@prashantkurleka) November 18, 2019
Sydney sunrise 540am.— Peter Morgan (@psimpsonmorgan) November 18, 2019
Smoke haze around. Tipped to get to 32 degrees Celsius 90 degrees Fahrenheit today. Windy after lunch. Could be a long summer. pic.twitter.com/ln8kVaBYOu
Smoke from the bush fires over Sydney today, where it 32C and windy - not good! pic.twitter.com/Lkdvwbbyk6— The Red Devils (@Chris_Lawro_) November 12, 2019
ak/sb/dpa
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)