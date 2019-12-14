Registrierung
21:44 14 Dezember 2019
    Der Penisfisch

    Auch die Natur kann mal Spaß haben? Tausende „Penisfische“ an US-Küste gespült

    © CC BY 2.0 / Ryan Bodenstein / IMG_3038
    Panorama
    Im US-Bundesstaat Kalifornien sind Tausende von Igelwürmern der Art Urechis unicinctus an die Küste von Drakes Beach gespült worden. Wegen ihrer Ähnlichkeit mit dem männlichen Genital werden die Wesen umgangssprachlich „Penisfische“ genannt – die Bezeichnung stammt ursprünglich aus China.

    In den sozialen Netzwerken sind inzwischen Bilder des seltenen Phänomens aufgetaucht.

    ​Die Würmer leben normalerweise tief im Sand oder Schlamm. Wegen der jüngsten Stürme sollen die starken Wellen mehrere Sandschichten weg- und damit die Würmer freigespült haben. So ist es laut der britischen Zeitung „Guardian“ zum Massensterben der „Penisfische“ gekommen.

    The Korean name for this curious creature is gaebul, which translates as “dog dick.” Here in the States, it’s known as the fat innkeeper worm or the penis fish. Its scientific binomial is Urechis caupo, or “viper tail tradesman.” Whatever you call the animal, you can find them in abundance at Bodega Bay, where they build burrows in the tidal mud flats. On Saturday afternoon, our small, but enthusiastic clamming/crabbing crew thrust shovels and shoulder-deep arms into that mud in pursuit of Pacific gaper clams (Tresus nuttallii), but we also pulled up at least twenty of these red rockets. We returned them to their subterranean homes – excepting those that were snatched by eager herring gulls. I learned later that the gulls were the smarter hunters; fat innkeepers are edible, and are even considered a delicacy in Korea. Still, even though we missed out on a prime opportunity to dine on dog dick, we had a successful, fun outing, encountering a number of curious species, some of which now reside my belly. ⊙ What you’re looking at here: • Fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • A ring of prominent setae on the butt end of the fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • Bay ghost shrimp (Neotrypaea californiensis) • Lewis’s moon snail (Euspira lewisii) • Bucket filled w/ Pacific gaper clams or “horsenecks” (Tresus nuttallii), white macoma or “sand clams” (Macoma secta), and Lewis’s moon snails • Red rock crabs (Cancer productus) back in the kitchen, icing after boiling ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ #BodegaBay #gaebul #FatInnkeeperWorm #UrechisCaupo #BayGhostShrimp #NeotrypaeaCaliforniensis #LewissMoonSnail #EuspiraLewisii #PacificGgaperClam #TresusNuttallii #RedRockCrab #CancerProductus #crabbing #clamming #huntergatherer #SonomaCounty #California #naturalhistory

    In manchen Ländern sind diese Würmer eine Delikatesse, wie beispielsweise in Südkorea.

