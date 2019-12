Busunglück in Indonesien fordert mindestens 24 Todesopfer

🇮🇩 #BREAKING The single #accident of the Sri Srijaya PO bus Bengkulu-Kota Palembang route occurred in Pagar Alam, South Sumatra, #Indonesia and killed 24 people. The bus is called plunging into a ravine as deep as 150 meters and entering the river.

Web pic pic.twitter.com/YO3vlGTM7u