JUST IN: Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) has made landfall over Salcedo, Eastern Samar at 4:45 PM today.



We and our partners have been monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local government of Salcedo and other areas in Eastern Samar.



📸 Kristelle Palconite/LGU Salcedo pic.twitter.com/aLmeKFmw6h