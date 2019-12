Flight #Z92100 was performed by a 23 years old Fokker 100. Last photo of this aircraft in @JetPhotos database was taken in June 2018 and it looks like the aircraft has been repainted since that.https://t.co/bhxdjUUVmYhttps://t.co/cC53Jx8HQu pic.twitter.com/HLviY6bMOl