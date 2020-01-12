Vulkan Taal auf den Philippinen ausgebrochen – Tausende Menschen evakuiert

Seismologen des Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) teilten mit, dass es parallel zur Eruption Erdbeben gegeben habe. Die Warnstufe wurde im Laufe des Tages von zwei auf vier erhöht.
Sorry but this is wow. Netizen captured the moment a lightning hit near the Taal Volcano area as seen from Tagaytay City on Sunday.— Franche (@sy_franche) 12 января 2020 г.
Video courtesy of Gevie Egera.
Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/qRGniMtbn9
Während des Ausbruchs könnte es zum plötzlichen Ausstoß von Dämpfen sowie zu einem Austritt tödlicher Gase in hohen Konzentrationen kommen.
Prayers and keep safe everyone near in Taal Volcano..🥺🥺🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/Y4VwKCZqDz— BI-cis131👃🐥🐯💜 (@TaeTaeHart) 12 января 2020 г.
Flüge abgesagt
Der Vulkan Taal ist ein beliebtes Touristen-Ziel auf den Philippinen. Er liegt auf der Hauptinsel Luzon etwa 66 Kilometer südlich von Manila in der Provinz Batangas.
