Alaska: Vulkan Shishaldin spuckt gigantische Aschewolke aus – Warnstufe Rot ausgerufen

Eruptive Aktivitäten waren am Wochenende zu beobachten. Laut der Forschungseinrichtung spuckte der Vulkan am Sonntag eine Aschewolke in eine Höhe von 30.000 Fuß, also von mehr als neun Kilometern, aus.
In diesem Zusammenhang wurde die Warnstufe Rot für den Flugverkehr ausgerufen.
Im Netz tauchen derzeit Aufnahmen auf, die die aktuelle Situation um den Vulkan zeigen:
#Shishaldin in eruption, Jan 18, 2020. A plume extends from the summit and from where a lava flow is interacting with a glacier. Photo courtesy of Woodsen Saunders. pic.twitter.com/8TemXX9cec— Alaska AVO (@alaska_avo) 19 января 2020 г.
WATCH: Mount Shishaldin saw its second most significant eruption this year. Earlier today Shishaldine generated an ash-rich volcanic plume that shot nearly 4 miles into the sky. The volcano is currently under RED Alert Level WARNING. #volcano #alaska pic.twitter.com/jW7PI2fJQX— KTVA Weather (@ktvaweather) 20 января 2020 г.
January 18, 2020, Shishaldin Volcano, Erupts Shishaldin Volcano, Alaska #volcano #shishaldin #alaska #jan182020 Shishaldin volcano in eruption, January 18, 2020, as viewed from Cold Bay. Photo courtesy of Aaron Merculief.— Volcano Time-Lapse (@DavidHe11952876) 19 января 2020 г.
Webcam Images by Volcano Time-Lapse Jan 18, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NStHOJKttA
Shishaldin-Vulkan
ak/sb
