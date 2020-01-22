Schießerei in Einkaufszentrum in Las Vegas – mindestens zwei Verletzte

Der Vorfall ereignete sich am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) im Einkaufszentrum Fashion Show Mall am Las Vegas Strip.
The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2— LVMPD (@LVMPD) 22 января 2020 г.
Was ist passiert?
Medienberichten zufolge soll es zu einem Streit unter Jugendlichen gekommen sein. Bevor eine Schlägerei beginnen konnte, soll eine Person eine Waffe gezogen und in die Menschenmenge geschossen haben.
Mindestens zwei Personen wurden dabei verletzt. Die Polizei ermittelt zu dem Vorfall und sucht nach Verdächtigen.
Die Sicherheitsbehörden riegelten das naheliegende Territorium ab und baten die Einheimischen, das Gebiet zu meiden.
Im Netz tauchen Aufnahmen auf, die die Situation vor Ort zeigen:
#BREAKING: Just got to the Fashion Show mall where there is a heavy presence of police and paramedics. Metro said they were responding to an “incident.” Working to get more information. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/HxErbulgQS— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) 22 января 2020 г.
#BREAKING .@LVMPD is working a shooting at Fashion Show Mall involving multiple victims according to Metro sources. No suspect info at the moment. Police are locking down the area #8NN pic.twitter.com/pHuDnrbGeK— Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) 22 января 2020 г.
Breaking: A shooting has been reported at Fashion Show Mall. According to police sources, there are multiple victims. No other details yet. pic.twitter.com/pNMBGe8lPl— Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) 22 января 2020 г.
ak/sb
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)