16:12 05 Februar 2020
    Der britische Schauspieler Robert Pattinson bei den internationalen Filmfestspielen in Cannes (Archivbild)

    Twilight-Star ist „der schönste Mann der Welt“

    © Sputnik / Jekaterina Tschessnokowa
    0 012
    Wissenschaftler haben den britischen Schauspieler Robert Pattinson anhand einer alt-griechischen Formel „den Allerschönsten“ genannt, berichtet „The Daily Mail“.

    Der 33-jährige Filmstar von „Twilight“ und „Lighthouse“ habe seine Kollegen Brad Pitt und David Beckham in einer Studie überholt, in der die Schönheit mathematisch durch den sogenannten Goldenen Schnitt berechnet wurde. Roberts Gesicht lande bei 92,15 Prozent Übereinstimmung. Dies sei mit Hilfe einer Face-Mapping-Software von dem Schönheitschirurgen Dr. Julian De Silva herausgefunden worden.

    Hinter Robert folgen in den Top Fünf der schönsten Männer: Henry Cavill auf Platz 2 (91,64 Prozent), Bradley Cooper auf Platz 3 (91,08 Prozent), Brad Pitt auf Platz 4 (90,51 Prozent). Der Gewinner des letzten Jahres, George Clooney, landete mit 88,91 Prozent auf den fünften Platz.

    Die Richtlinien des Goldenen Schnitts, auch als göttliche Proportionen bezeichnet, galten schon vor Tausenden von Jahren als Inbegriff von harmonischen Proportionen und Schönheit. Gemessen werde dabei der Abstand der verschiedenen Gesichtszüge zueinander.

    aa/mt

    Zum Thema:

