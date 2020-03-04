Naturphänomen: Pittoresk erstarrte Wellen auf See in den USA - Fotos

Den Schaulustigen bietet sich ein bizarrer Blick auf den See mit „erstarrten“ Wellen.
"Ice Wave" Caption: The psychedelic mountain reflections found on the frozen contours of Dream Lake in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park defy logic. Appearing as if wind-swept waters were frozen in time, these sleek wave-like curves are believed to result from melting snow re-freezing, then being carved and contoured by wind and snowdrift. This ground-level perspective provides a view that seems other-worldly, reflecting so strongly that one could be forgiven for thinking it's a lake of flowing liquid metal. This seems to be a rare or not-well documented phenomenon, or perhaps an extreme example, as very few photos of wavy frozen lakes can be found online, nearly all of them coming from Rocky Mountain National Park this season. #coloradotography #rockymountains #lake #winter #ice #waves #perspective #hiking #mountains #rockymountainnationalpark #naturephotography #nature #naturalworld #estespark #nationalpark #explore #sunrise #nomadicnetwork #reflection #giveaway #contest #giveawaycontest #phenomenon #wonderful_places #viewcolorado #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #findyourpark #usinterior #nomadicnetwork
Forschern zufolge sind die ungewöhnlichen Formen nicht durch Wind und Frost entstanden. Man vermutet die Drift von aufgetautem Eis, das dann plötzlich wieder gefroren sei.
Waves of frozen water at Dream Lake. Winter is harsh but beautiful and serene as well! #winterincolorado #coloradorockymountains #coloradohiking #hikingcolorado #coloradotrails #dailyadventure #getoutsideandexplore #rockynps #rockymountainnationalpark #dreamlakecolorado #rmnp
Frozen waves at Dream Lake, Rocky Mountain National Park #nature #waves #wavestorm #frozen #frozenlake #frozenlakes #dreamlake #dreamlakecolorado #frozenwater #frozenwave #frozenwaves #hiking #hikingadventures #hiking_my_life #hikingphotography #hikingtherapy #rockymountainnationalpark #rockymountains #colorado #coloradophotography #coloradophotographer #estespark @rockynps #yourshotphotographer
One more from this incredible spot! found some really cool textures in the ice where it looked like the small waves crashing into the rocks had frozen in time and had to lay flat on my stomach to get this shot . . . #dreamlakecolorado #celebratewild #coloradophotography #5280lifystyle #naturalcolorado #allaboutadventure #wonderful_places #climbwalls #adoberisingstars ##choosemountains #worldwidecapture #roamtheplanet #optoutside #discoverglobe #foundwildproject #world_inside #wildernessculture #wondermore #adventurenthusiasts #adventureculture #nakedplanet #viewcolorado #viewsfromcolorado #lovelivingcolorado #outdoortodolist #adventureliving #choosemountains
HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY (Saturday) to my little adventure buddy. What a way to spend the first half of our day - his choice for ringing in big year #8! At 02:30AM we left our home and drove up to Rocky Mountain National Park. We chose to hike to the trail to iconic Dream Lake, and conditions were gentle enough that we didn't need our snowshoes. The hike in was near pitch black, with a thick band of clouds moving in from the East. Watching the light try to peek through that veil was absolutely stunning, as the sky transitioned from dark to blue hour to sunrise. Once the light show wrapped up we hiked back out, and hit a pretty heavy line of the best kind of traffic - elk! When we got home, nap time. . . . . . . #coloradical #coloradoliving #estespark #rmnp #rockymountainnationalpark #nps #tablemesa #neature #igcolorado #sunrise_sunsets_aroundworld #sunset_stream #sunset🌅 #sunsetlover #mountainview #mountainlife #viewcolorado #dnvr #dnvrcolorado #colorado_creative #colorado_captures #optoutside #sunrise_sunset_photogroup #nikonphotography #goodnight #instagood #universetoday #landscapephotography #goodmorning #303magazine
Die seltene Naturerscheinung dürfte in Kürze vorbei sein. Deshalb bemühen sich zahlreiche Besucher, sie auf Fotos festzuhalten.
