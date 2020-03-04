Registrierung
21:35 04 März 2020
SNA Radio
    Suche
    Dream Lake, hochalpiner See im Rocky Mountain National Park im Norden des US-Bundesstaates Colorado

    Naturphänomen: Pittoresk erstarrte Wellen auf See in den USA - Fotos

    © Foto : Pixabay
    Panorama
    Zum Kurzlink
    0 31
    Abonnieren
    https://cdnde1.img.sputniknews.com/img/32654/79/326547943_111:0:1817:960_1200x675_80_0_0_cb988b393bb45f31bd47188aeb97c7a6.jpg
    Sputnik Deutschland
    https://de.sputniknews.com/panorama/20200304326548006-naturphaenomen-pittoresk-erstarrte-wellen-auf-see-in-usa/

    Ein ungewöhnliches Naturphänomen lockt immer mehr Touristen zum Dream Lake, einem hochalpinen See im Rocky Mountain National Park im Norden des US-Bundesstaates Colorado, berichtet das russische Wetterdienstportal pogoda.mail.ru am Mittwoch.

    Den Schaulustigen bietet sich ein bizarrer Blick auf den See mit „erstarrten“ Wellen.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    "Ice Wave" Caption: The psychedelic mountain reflections found on the frozen contours of Dream Lake in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park defy logic. Appearing as if wind-swept waters were frozen in time, these sleek wave-like curves are believed to result from melting snow re-freezing, then being carved and contoured by wind and snowdrift. This ground-level perspective provides a view that seems other-worldly, reflecting so strongly that one could be forgiven for thinking it's a lake of flowing liquid metal. This seems to be a rare or not-well documented phenomenon, or perhaps an extreme example, as very few photos of wavy frozen lakes can be found online, nearly all of them coming from Rocky Mountain National Park this season. #coloradotography #rockymountains #lake #winter #ice #waves #perspective #hiking #mountains #rockymountainnationalpark #naturephotography #nature #naturalworld #estespark #nationalpark #explore #sunrise #nomadicnetwork #reflection #giveaway #contest #giveawaycontest #phenomenon #wonderful_places #viewcolorado #natgeoyourshot #yourshotphotographer #findyourpark #usinterior #nomadicnetwork

    Публикация от Eric Gross (@ericgrossphoto)

    Forschern zufolge sind die ungewöhnlichen Formen nicht durch Wind und Frost entstanden. Man vermutet die Drift von aufgetautem Eis, das dann plötzlich wieder gefroren sei.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    One more from this incredible spot! found some really cool textures in the ice where it looked like the small waves crashing into the rocks had frozen in time and had to lay flat on my stomach to get this shot . . . #dreamlakecolorado #celebratewild #coloradophotography #5280lifystyle #naturalcolorado #allaboutadventure #wonderful_places #climbwalls #adoberisingstars ##choosemountains #worldwidecapture #roamtheplanet #optoutside #discoverglobe #foundwildproject #world_inside #wildernessculture #wondermore #adventurenthusiasts #adventureculture #nakedplanet #viewcolorado #viewsfromcolorado #lovelivingcolorado #outdoortodolist #adventureliving #choosemountains

    Публикация от Nick Moretto (@nick.moretto)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY (Saturday) to my little adventure buddy. What a way to spend the first half of our day - his choice for ringing in big year #8! At 02:30AM we left our home and drove up to Rocky Mountain National Park. We chose to hike to the trail to iconic Dream Lake, and conditions were gentle enough that we didn't need our snowshoes. The hike in was near pitch black, with a thick band of clouds moving in from the East. Watching the light try to peek through that veil was absolutely stunning, as the sky transitioned from dark to blue hour to sunrise. Once the light show wrapped up we hiked back out, and hit a pretty heavy line of the best kind of traffic - elk! When we got home, nap time. . . . . . . #coloradical #coloradoliving #estespark #rmnp #rockymountainnationalpark #nps #tablemesa #neature #igcolorado #sunrise_sunsets_aroundworld #sunset_stream #sunset🌅 #sunsetlover #mountainview #mountainlife #viewcolorado #dnvr #dnvrcolorado #colorado_creative #colorado_captures #optoutside #sunrise_sunset_photogroup #nikonphotography #goodnight #instagood #universetoday #landscapephotography #goodmorning #303magazine

    Публикация от Becca Wissman (@chew.beckah)

    Die seltene Naturerscheinung dürfte in Kürze vorbei sein. Deshalb bemühen sich zahlreiche Besucher, sie auf Fotos festzuhalten.

    am/gs

    GemeinschaftsstandardsDiskussion
    via Sputnik kommentierenvia Facebook kommentieren

    Zum Thema:

    Video zeigt: Hier ignoriert Ramelow Höckes ausgestreckte Hand
    NASA warnt: Potenziell gefährlicher Asteroid nähert sich der Erde
    Sicherheit geht vor: Friseure aus China lassen sich kreative Arbeitsmethode einfallen – Video
    Tags:
    Naturphänomen, See, Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, USA
    Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    EMPFEHLUNGEN
    Multimedia
    Flüchtlinge an der griechisch-türkischen Grenze
    Was weiter? Tausende Flüchtlinge stecken an der griechisch-türkischen Grenze fest – Fotostrecke
    Trump „beschwört“ Indizes auf Rekordhoch
    Trump „beschwört“ Indizes auf Rekordhoch
    Nato-Militäropeation gegen Jugoslawien
    Nato-Militäroperation gegen Jugoslawien: Die Geschichte des Konflikts
    Registrieren
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Passwort-Wiederherstellung
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    Haben Sie einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com?
    JaNein
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Ich habe noch keinen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Log in
    Ich habe einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    Account löschen
    Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie ihren Account bei de.sputniknews.com löschen möchten?
    JaNein
    Ihr Account wurde gelöscht! Sie können ihren Account innerhalb von 30 Tagen wiederherstellen, folgen Sie dem Link, der Ihnen in der E-Mail an die von Ihnen bei der Registrierung angegebene E-Mail-Adresse zugeschicht wurde.
    Schließen
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Wir verpflichten uns zum Schutz Ihrer persönlichen Daten. Wir haben unsere Datenschutzerklärung aktualisiert, damit sie der Datenschutz-Grundverordnung (DSGVO), einer neuen EU-Regelung, die am 25. Mai 2018 in Kraft getreten ist, entspricht.

    Bitte machen Sie sich mit unserer Datenschutzerklärung bekannt. Sie enthält Details über die Arten von Daten, die wir sammeln, darüber, wie wir sie verwenden sowie über Ihre Rechte bezüglich des Datenschutzes.

    Da Sie uns bereits Ihre persönlichen Daten mitgeteilt haben, als Sie Ihren persönlichen Account erstellt haben, bitte prüfen Sie das Feld darunter, um diesen weiter zu nutzen:

    Wenn Sie nicht wollen, dass wir Ihre Daten weiter verarbeiten, klicken Sie bitte hier, um Ihren Account zu löschen.

    Wenn Sie irgendwelche Fragen oder Bedenken bezüglich unserer Datenschutzerklärung haben, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte unter privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Gemeinschaftsstandards

    Mit der Registrierung und Autorisierung des Users auf den Sputnik-Webseiten durch das Benutzerkonto oder die Benutzerkonten in den sozialen Netzwerken wird das Einverständnis mit diesen Regeln erklärt.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, nicht gegen die geltende Gesetzgebung der Russischen Föderation und\oder die internationale Gesetzgebung sowie die Gesetzgebung ausländischer Staaten mit seinen Handlungen zu verstoßen.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, sich gegenüber anderen Diskussionsteilnehmern, Lesern und Personen, die in den Nachrichteninhalten genannt werden, respektvoll zu äußern.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, die Kommentare in anderen Sprachen zu löschen, mit der der größte Teil der Inhalte verfasst wird.

    Auf allen Sprachversionen der Webseite sputniknews.com können die vom User hinterlassenen Kommentare editiert werden.

         

    Der Kommentar eines Users wird gelöscht, wenn:

    • er nicht dem Thema der zu kommentierenden Mitteilung entspricht;
    • er Hass, Diskriminierung nach den Rassen-, ethnischen, sexuellen, religiösen, sozialen Merkmalen propagiert, die Rechte von Minderheiten verletzt;
    • er die Rechte von Minderjährigen verletzt, ihnen Schaden in einer beliebigen Form zufügt, darunter moralischen;
    • er Ideen extremistischen und terroristischen Charakters enthält, zur gewaltsamen Änderung der Verfassungsordnung der Russischen Föderation aufruft;
    • er Beleidigungen, Drohungen an andere User, konkrete Personen oder Organisationen enthält, die Ehre und Würde verleumdet oder ihren geschäftlichen Ruf untergräbt;
    • er Beleidigungen oder Mitteilungen enthält, die Nichtachtung gegenüber Sputnik ausdrücken;
    • er die Unantastbarkeit des Privatlebens verletzt, persönliche Daten von dritten Personen ohne ihre Einwilligung verbreitet, das Briefgeheimnis verletzt;
    • er die Beschreibung oder Links zu Szenen mit Gewalt, der Misshandlung von Tieren enthält;
    • er Informationen über Möglichkeiten zum Begehen von Selbstmord enthält, zum Selbstmord auffordert;
    • er kommerzielle Ziele verfolgt, unsachgemäße Werbung, ungesetzliche politische Werbung oder Links zu anderen Netzressourcen enthält, die solche Informationen enthalten;
    • er für Waren oder Dienstleistungen Dritter wirbt, ohne eine entsprechende Genehmigung zu haben;
    • er nicht vertretbare Inhalte, Kraftausdrücke und ihre Ableitungen sowie Andeutungen auf den Gebrauch von lexikalischen Einheiten, die unter diese Bestimmung fallen, enthält;
    • er Spams enthält, für die Spamverbreitung, Services des Massenversandes von Mitteilungen und für Portale für Verdienen im Internet wirbt;
    • er für den Konsum von Rauschmitteln/ Psychopharmaka wirbt, Informationen zu deren Herstellung und Konsum enthält;
    • er Links zu Viren und Schaden verursachender Software enthält;
    • er Beteiligter einer Aktion ist, bei der eine große Menge von Kommentaren mit identischem oder ähnlichem Inhalt eingehen („Flashmob“);
    • der Verfasser zu oft zu viele inhaltsarme Mitteilungen schreibt, oder der Sinn eines Textes zu schwierig oder unmöglich zu verstehen ist (“Flood”);
    • der Verfasser die Netzetikette verletzt, indem Formen eines aggressiven, höhnischen und beleidigenden Verhaltens zum Ausdruck kommen („Trollen“);
    • der Verfasser Nichtachtung der Sprache zeigt, zum Beispiel, wenn der Text ganz oder hauptsächlich mit Großbuchstaben geschrieben oder nicht in Sätze gegliedert wurde.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, ohne vorherige Benachrichtigung des Users, ihm den Zugang auf die Seite zu verweigern oder im Falle des Verstoßes gegen die Kommentarregeln für die User oder bei der Entdeckung von Anzeichen eines solchen Verstoßes des Users sein Benutzerkonto zu löschen.

    Der User kann die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges einleiten, wenn er eine E-Mail an die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com schreibt.

    In der E-Mail sollten angegeben werden:

    • das Thema – die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges
    • Login des Users
    • Erklärung der Gründe der Handlungen, die ein Verstoß gegen die oben angeführten Regeln waren und die Blockierung verursachten.
         

    Wenn die Moderatoren die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/die Freigabe des Zuganges für möglich halten, wird dies getan.

         

    Im Falle der erneuten Regelverletzung und Blockierung kann der Zugang des Users nicht wieder hergestellt werden, die Blockierung ist in diesem Fall endgültig.

    Um sich mit dem Moderatorenteam in Verbindung zu setzen, verwenden Sie die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Ok
    Sputnik Push-Nachrichten

    Sie können Push-Benachrichtigungen von Sputnik abonnieren

    AbonnierenAblehnen