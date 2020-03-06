Merkel und Thunberg auch dabei: „Time“ zeigt „Women of the Year“ des letzten Jahrhunderts – Fotos

Das US-Magazin „Time“ hat in seinem neuen Projekt die „Women of the Year“ von 1920 bis 2019 gewählt, die ihre Zeit geprägt haben. Angela Merkel und Greta Thunberg sind auch dabei.

„72 Jahre lang hat ,Timeʻ jährlich einen ,Man of the Yearʻ gekürt. Mit wenigen Ausnahmen war es fast immer ein Mann, gewöhnlich ein Präsident, ein Premierminister oder womöglich ein Industriemagnat. Im Laufe der Geschichte haben diese Menschen Einfluss auf die Welt ausgeübt“, schreibt das Magazin.

Und obwohl im Jahr 1999 die Nominierung „Man of the Year“ auf die „Person of the Year“ umbenannt wurde, war „die Wahl oft dieselbe“.

100 Frauen des letzten Jahrhunderts

Laut den Machern des Projekts wurde die Liste mit den bedeutendsten Frauen der vergangenen 100 Jahre erstellt, um einflussreichen Frauen, die häufig in den Schatten gestellt wurden, Anerkennung zu zollen. Insgesamt wurden 89 neue Covers erstellt, weitere elf gingen an Damen, die früher bereits „Person of the Year“ geworden waren.

Auf dem aktuellen Cover des vergangenen Jahrzehntes sind unter anderem die Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (Person of the Year 2015), die schwedische Klima-Aktivistin Greta Thunberg (Person of the Year 2019), die US-Politikerin Hillary Clinton, Mitglieder der russischen Frauen-Punkband Pussy Riot und die Sängerin Beyoncé zu sehen.

Zu den „100 Frauen des letzten Jahrhunderts“ zählen auch die britische Königin Elizabeth II und Prinzessin Diana, Michelle Obama, die mexikanische Malerin Frida Kahlo, Margaret Thatcher und viele andere.

ao/ak/ae