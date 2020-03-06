Merkel und Thunberg auch dabei: „Time“ zeigt „Women of the Year“ des letzten Jahrhunderts – Fotos

„72 Jahre lang hat ,Timeʻ jährlich einen ,Man of the Yearʻ gekürt. Mit wenigen Ausnahmen war es fast immer ein Mann, gewöhnlich ein Präsident, ein Premierminister oder womöglich ein Industriemagnat. Im Laufe der Geschichte haben diese Menschen Einfluss auf die Welt ausgeübt“, schreibt das Magazin.
Und obwohl im Jahr 1999 die Nominierung „Man of the Year“ auf die „Person of the Year“ umbenannt wurde, war „die Wahl oft dieselbe“.
100 Frauen des letzten Jahrhunderts
Laut den Machern des Projekts wurde die Liste mit den bedeutendsten Frauen der vergangenen 100 Jahre erstellt, um einflussreichen Frauen, die häufig in den Schatten gestellt wurden, Anerkennung zu zollen. Insgesamt wurden 89 neue Covers erstellt, weitere elf gingen an Damen, die früher bereits „Person of the Year“ geworden waren.
Introducing the 100 Women of the Year project—a chance to spotlight influential women who have been so often overshadowed by history. To recognize these women, we embarked on a historic project: selecting a woman or group to represent each year from 1920 to 2019, and then creating a TIME cover for them. Each cover is visually emblematic of the period its subject represents. Read the stories behind the 100 #womenoftheyear covers at the link in bio.
Auf dem aktuellen Cover des vergangenen Jahrzehntes sind unter anderem die Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (Person of the Year 2015), die schwedische Klima-Aktivistin Greta Thunberg (Person of the Year 2019), die US-Politikerin Hillary Clinton, Mitglieder der russischen Frauen-Punkband Pussy Riot und die Sängerin Beyoncé zu sehen.
Meet the Women of the Year who defined the 2010s: @gretathunberg (2019), Guardians: @maria_ressa (2018), Silence Breakers (2017), @hillaryclinton (2016), Angela Merkel (2015), @Beyoncé Knowles Carter (2014), Black Lives Matter founders (2013), Pussy Riot (2012), Tawakkol Karman (2011) and Nancy Pelosi (2010). Read the stories behind the covers and learn more about the #womenoftheyear project at the link in bio. • • • • • In order of appearance: @evgenia_arbugaeva for TIME; @moisessaman—@magnumphotos for TIME; @billyundhells for TIME; @benlowy; @colin_davidson_artist; Painting by Toyin Ojih Odutola for TIME; Illustration by @mollycrabapple for TIME; Illustration by Neil Jamieson (@the_sporting_press) for TIME, @sergeyponomarev—AP; Julia Baier—laif/Redux; Andrew @Cutraro—Redux
Meet the Women of the Year who defined the 1990s: Madeleine Albright (1999), J.K. Rowling (1998), Ellen DeGeneres (1997), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1996), Sadako Ogata (1995), Joycelyn Elders (1994), Toni Morrison (1993), Sinead O'Connor (1992), Anita Hill (1991) and Aung San Suu Kyi (1990). Read the stories behind the covers and learn more about the #womenoftheyear project at the link in bio. • • • • • In order of appearance: Janette Beckman—Getty; Illustration by @im.lucong for TIME; Walt Disney Television/Getty; Painting by @shanawilsonartist for TIME; Illustration by @manjitthapp for TIME, Brecher-Schulz/Ullstein Bild via Getty; Courtesy Health Services Research Library, National Institutes of Health; Portrait by @timokamura for TIME, Schiffer-Fuchs—Ullstein Bild/Getty; Herb Ritts—Trunk Archive; Art by Alexis Franklin, Mark Reinstein—Corbis/Getty; Illustration by @tracieching for TIME, Sandro Tucci—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty
Zu den „100 Frauen des letzten Jahrhunderts“ zählen auch die britische Königin Elizabeth II und Prinzessin Diana, Michelle Obama, die mexikanische Malerin Frida Kahlo, Margaret Thatcher und viele andere.
Meet the Women of the Year who defined the 1980s: @madonna (1989), Florence Griffith Joyner (1988), Diana, Princess of Wales (1987), Corazon Aquino (1986), Wilma Mankiller (1985), bell hooks (1984), Françoise Barré-Sinoussi (1983), Margaret Thatcher (1982), Nawal El Saadawi (1981) and Anna Walentynowicz (1980). Read the stories behind the covers and learn more about the #womenoftheyear project at the link in bio. • • • • • In order of appearance: The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty; Tony Duffy—Allsport/Getty; Paper sculpture by @yulia_brodskaya_artyulia for TIME; Diana Walker; Painting by Lauren Crazybull (@elceebee) for TIME; Art by @monicaahanonu for TIME; Illustration by @nigel_buchanan for TIME, Michel Philippot—Sygma via Getty; Steiner/picture-alliance/dpa/AP; Portrait by @sarah_jane_moon for TIME, Sueddeutsche Zeitung Photo/Alamy; Illustration by Agata Nowicka (@pixelendo) for TIME
ao/ak/ae
