Coronavirus: MMA-Star McGregor trauert um verstorbene Tante

Der irische MMA-Kämpfer Conor McGregor trauert um seine Tante, die offenbar an Coronavirus gestorben ist. In einem emotionalen Instagram-Post äußerte er seine Wut über den COVID-19.

Der UFC-Star erhielt die Nachricht über seine Tante Anne Moore telefonisch, kurz bevor er in Dublin ins Fernsehen gehen sollte, um für seine Whisky-Marke „Proper No 12“ zu werben. Nach dem Anruf sei es ihm aber nicht mehr möglich gewesen, vor die Kameras zu treten. Stattdessen entschied er sich für einen spontanen Familienausflug.

In dem Post, in dem bekannt gegeben wurde, dass seine Tante verstorben war, schrieb McGregor: „Meine arme kleine freundliche liebe Tante. Die Schwester meiner Mama. Dieses blöde f*** Virus. Was zum Teufel passiert“.

Gleichzeitig hat er sein Heimatland Irland für die Eindämmung des Coronavirus gelobt und seine Followers daran erinnert, dass vor dem Hintergrund der Verbreitung des Coronavirus die Händehygiene unerlässlich sei.

Am frühen Samstagmorgen wurden in Irland 90 bestätigte Corona-Infektionen und ein Todesfall vermeldet.

