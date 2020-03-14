Registrierung
18:44 14 März 2020
    Der irische Fighter Conor McGregor

    Coronavirus: MMA-Star McGregor trauert um verstorbene Tante

    Der irische MMA-Kämpfer Conor McGregor  trauert um seine Tante, die offenbar an Coronavirus gestorben ist. In einem emotionalen Instagram-Post äußerte er seine Wut über den COVID-19.

    Der UFC-Star erhielt die Nachricht über seine Tante Anne Moore telefonisch, kurz bevor er in Dublin ins Fernsehen gehen sollte, um für seine Whisky-Marke „Proper No 12“ zu werben. Nach dem Anruf sei es ihm aber nicht mehr möglich gewesen, vor die Kameras zu treten. Stattdessen entschied er sich für einen spontanen Familienausflug.

    In dem Post, in dem bekannt gegeben wurde, dass seine Tante verstorben war, schrieb McGregor: „Meine arme kleine freundliche liebe Tante. Die Schwester meiner Mama. Dieses blöde f*** Virus. Was zum Teufel passiert“.

    Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you 🙏 Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you

    Gleichzeitig hat er sein Heimatland Irland für die Eindämmung des Coronavirus gelobt und seine Followers daran erinnert, dass vor dem Hintergrund der Verbreitung des Coronavirus die Händehygiene unerlässlich sei.

    Am frühen Samstagmorgen wurden in Irland 90 bestätigte Corona-Infektionen und ein Todesfall vermeldet.

