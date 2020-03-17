Britischer Schauspieler Idris Elba mit Coronavirus infiziert – auch „Game of Thrones“-Star erkrankt

Hollywoodstar Idris Elba informierte am Montag in einer Twitter-Videobotschaft über die Coronavirus-Infektion.
„Heute Morgen bin ich positiv auf Covid-19 getestet worden. Ich fühle mich okay“, so der Schauspieler.
„Ich habe bisher keine Symptome, bin aber isoliert worden, seit ich von meiner möglichen Ansteckung mit dem Virus erfahren habe.“
Er rief seine Follower dazu auf, zu Hause zu bleiben. „Ich werde euch auf dem Laufenden halten, wie es mir geht. Keine Panik“, fügte er hinzu.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Idris Elba wurde unter anderem durch Filme wie „Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw“, „Thor: Tag der Entscheidung“, „RocknRolla“ bekannt. Er spielte zudem in der Serie „Luther“ mit.
„Game of Thrones“-Star meldet sich zu Wort
Der norwegische Schauspieler Kristofer Hivju gab am Montag auf Instagram eine Covid-19-Diagnose bekannt. Er habe nur leichte Symptome, wie bei einer Erkältung, so der Schauspieler. So lange wie nötig werde er sich nun mit seiner Familie isolieren.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Frühere Coronavirus-Fälle unter Stars
Die ukrainisch-französische Schauspielerin Olga Kurylenko, die unter anderem als Freundin von James Bond in dem Film „Ein Quantum Trost“ gespielt hat, hatte sich zuvor mit der neuartigen Lungenkrankheit infiziert.
Noch früher war bekannt geworden, dass der amerikanische Schauspieler Tom Hanks und seine Ehefrau Rita Wilson positiv auf das neuartige Coronavirus getestet worden seien.
ak/sb
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)