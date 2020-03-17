Registrierung
11:17 17 März 2020
SNA Radio
    Suche
    Der britische Schauspieler Idris Elba

    Britischer Schauspieler Idris Elba mit Coronavirus infiziert – auch „Game of Thrones“-Star erkrankt

    © AP Photo / Andrew Milligan/PA
    Panorama
    Zum Kurzlink
    4153
    Abonnieren
    https://cdnde1.img.sputniknews.com/img/32287/40/322874034_0:162:2192:1395_1200x675_80_0_0_028853ba44f4d1bbaa1fd06cd0b620fd.jpg
    Sputnik Deutschland
    https://de.sputniknews.com/panorama/20200317326615064-britischer-schauspieler-idris-elba-coronavirus-game-of-thrones-star/

    Der britische Schauspieler Idris Elba ist positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Er postete unter anderem via Twitter einen Appell an die Fans. Darüber hinaus hat sich der norwegische Schauspieler Kristofer Hivju mit der neuartigen Lungenkrankheit infiziert.

    Hollywoodstar Idris Elba informierte am Montag in einer Twitter-Videobotschaft über die Coronavirus-Infektion.

    „Heute Morgen bin ich positiv auf Covid-19 getestet worden. Ich fühle mich okay“, so der Schauspieler.

    „Ich habe bisher keine Symptome, bin aber isoliert worden, seit ich von meiner möglichen Ansteckung mit dem Virus erfahren habe.“

    Er rief seine Follower dazu auf, zu Hause zu bleiben. „Ich werde euch auf dem Laufenden halten, wie es mir geht. Keine Panik“, fügte er hinzu.

    Idris Elba wurde unter anderem durch Filme wie „Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw“, „Thor: Tag der Entscheidung“, „RocknRolla“ bekannt. Er spielte zudem in der Serie „Luther“ mit.

    „Game of Thrones“-Star meldet sich zu Wort

    Der norwegische Schauspieler Kristofer Hivju gab am Montag auf Instagram eine Covid-19-Diagnose bekannt. Er habe nur leichte Symptome, wie bei einer Erkältung, so der Schauspieler. So lange wie nötig werde er sich nun mit seiner Familie isolieren.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

    Публикация от Kristofer Hivju (@khivju)

    Lord of the Rings
    © CC0 / erik_stein
    Drehpause in Neuseeland und Großbritannien: Arbeit an Serien „Herr der Ringe“ und „The Witcher“ gestoppt
    Der Norweger wurde durch seine Rolle des Tormund Riesentod in der Serie „Game of Thrones“ einem breiteren Publikum bekannt.

    Frühere Coronavirus-Fälle unter Stars

    Die ukrainisch-französische Schauspielerin Olga Kurylenko, die unter anderem als Freundin von James Bond in dem Film „Ein Quantum Trost“ gespielt hat, hatte sich zuvor mit der neuartigen Lungenkrankheit infiziert.

    Noch früher war bekannt geworden, dass der amerikanische Schauspieler Tom Hanks und seine Ehefrau Rita Wilson positiv auf das neuartige Coronavirus getestet worden seien.

    ak/sb

    GemeinschaftsstandardsDiskussion
    via Sputnik kommentierenvia Facebook kommentieren

    Zum Thema:

    Raketenangriff auf irakischen Stützpunkt mit ausländischen Truppen – Bericht
    Russische GLONASS-Gruppierung um neuen Navigationssatelliten erweitert
    Dreharbeiten von Serien „Herr der Ringe“ und „The Witcher“ gestoppt – Medien
    Tags:
    Infektion, Hollywood, Instagram, Twitter, Coronavirus
    Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    EMPFEHLUNGEN
    Multimedia
    „Schicksalsmacht“ Treuhand in Individualgeschichten
    „Schicksalsmacht“ Treuhand in Individualgeschichten
    Trump „beschwört“ Indizes auf Rekordhoch
    Trump „beschwört“ Indizes auf Rekordhoch
    Nato-Militäropeation gegen Jugoslawien
    Nato-Militäroperation gegen Jugoslawien: Die Geschichte des Konflikts
    Registrieren
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Passwort-Wiederherstellung
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    Haben Sie einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com?
    JaNein
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Ich habe noch keinen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Log in
    Ich habe einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    Account löschen
    Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie ihren Account bei de.sputniknews.com löschen möchten?
    JaNein
    Ihr Account wurde gelöscht! Sie können ihren Account innerhalb von 30 Tagen wiederherstellen, folgen Sie dem Link, der Ihnen in der E-Mail an die von Ihnen bei der Registrierung angegebene E-Mail-Adresse zugeschicht wurde.
    Schließen
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Wir verpflichten uns zum Schutz Ihrer persönlichen Daten. Wir haben unsere Datenschutzerklärung aktualisiert, damit sie der Datenschutz-Grundverordnung (DSGVO), einer neuen EU-Regelung, die am 25. Mai 2018 in Kraft getreten ist, entspricht.

    Bitte machen Sie sich mit unserer Datenschutzerklärung bekannt. Sie enthält Details über die Arten von Daten, die wir sammeln, darüber, wie wir sie verwenden sowie über Ihre Rechte bezüglich des Datenschutzes.

    Da Sie uns bereits Ihre persönlichen Daten mitgeteilt haben, als Sie Ihren persönlichen Account erstellt haben, bitte prüfen Sie das Feld darunter, um diesen weiter zu nutzen:

    Wenn Sie nicht wollen, dass wir Ihre Daten weiter verarbeiten, klicken Sie bitte hier, um Ihren Account zu löschen.

    Wenn Sie irgendwelche Fragen oder Bedenken bezüglich unserer Datenschutzerklärung haben, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte unter privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Gemeinschaftsstandards

    Mit der Registrierung und Autorisierung des Users auf den Sputnik-Webseiten durch das Benutzerkonto oder die Benutzerkonten in den sozialen Netzwerken wird das Einverständnis mit diesen Regeln erklärt.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, nicht gegen die geltende Gesetzgebung der Russischen Föderation und\oder die internationale Gesetzgebung sowie die Gesetzgebung ausländischer Staaten mit seinen Handlungen zu verstoßen.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, sich gegenüber anderen Diskussionsteilnehmern, Lesern und Personen, die in den Nachrichteninhalten genannt werden, respektvoll zu äußern.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, die Kommentare in anderen Sprachen zu löschen, mit der der größte Teil der Inhalte verfasst wird.

    Auf allen Sprachversionen der Webseite sputniknews.com können die vom User hinterlassenen Kommentare editiert werden.

         

    Der Kommentar eines Users wird gelöscht, wenn:

    • er nicht dem Thema der zu kommentierenden Mitteilung entspricht;
    • er Hass, Diskriminierung nach den Rassen-, ethnischen, sexuellen, religiösen, sozialen Merkmalen propagiert, die Rechte von Minderheiten verletzt;
    • er die Rechte von Minderjährigen verletzt, ihnen Schaden in einer beliebigen Form zufügt, darunter moralischen;
    • er Ideen extremistischen und terroristischen Charakters enthält, zur gewaltsamen Änderung der Verfassungsordnung der Russischen Föderation aufruft;
    • er Beleidigungen, Drohungen an andere User, konkrete Personen oder Organisationen enthält, die Ehre und Würde verleumdet oder ihren geschäftlichen Ruf untergräbt;
    • er Beleidigungen oder Mitteilungen enthält, die Nichtachtung gegenüber Sputnik ausdrücken;
    • er die Unantastbarkeit des Privatlebens verletzt, persönliche Daten von dritten Personen ohne ihre Einwilligung verbreitet, das Briefgeheimnis verletzt;
    • er die Beschreibung oder Links zu Szenen mit Gewalt, der Misshandlung von Tieren enthält;
    • er Informationen über Möglichkeiten zum Begehen von Selbstmord enthält, zum Selbstmord auffordert;
    • er kommerzielle Ziele verfolgt, unsachgemäße Werbung, ungesetzliche politische Werbung oder Links zu anderen Netzressourcen enthält, die solche Informationen enthalten;
    • er für Waren oder Dienstleistungen Dritter wirbt, ohne eine entsprechende Genehmigung zu haben;
    • er nicht vertretbare Inhalte, Kraftausdrücke und ihre Ableitungen sowie Andeutungen auf den Gebrauch von lexikalischen Einheiten, die unter diese Bestimmung fallen, enthält;
    • er Spams enthält, für die Spamverbreitung, Services des Massenversandes von Mitteilungen und für Portale für Verdienen im Internet wirbt;
    • er für den Konsum von Rauschmitteln/ Psychopharmaka wirbt, Informationen zu deren Herstellung und Konsum enthält;
    • er Links zu Viren und Schaden verursachender Software enthält;
    • er Beteiligter einer Aktion ist, bei der eine große Menge von Kommentaren mit identischem oder ähnlichem Inhalt eingehen („Flashmob“);
    • der Verfasser zu oft zu viele inhaltsarme Mitteilungen schreibt, oder der Sinn eines Textes zu schwierig oder unmöglich zu verstehen ist (“Flood”);
    • der Verfasser die Netzetikette verletzt, indem Formen eines aggressiven, höhnischen und beleidigenden Verhaltens zum Ausdruck kommen („Trollen“);
    • der Verfasser Nichtachtung der Sprache zeigt, zum Beispiel, wenn der Text ganz oder hauptsächlich mit Großbuchstaben geschrieben oder nicht in Sätze gegliedert wurde.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, ohne vorherige Benachrichtigung des Users, ihm den Zugang auf die Seite zu verweigern oder im Falle des Verstoßes gegen die Kommentarregeln für die User oder bei der Entdeckung von Anzeichen eines solchen Verstoßes des Users sein Benutzerkonto zu löschen.

    Der User kann die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges einleiten, wenn er eine E-Mail an die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com schreibt.

    In der E-Mail sollten angegeben werden:

    • das Thema – die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges
    • Login des Users
    • Erklärung der Gründe der Handlungen, die ein Verstoß gegen die oben angeführten Regeln waren und die Blockierung verursachten.
         

    Wenn die Moderatoren die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/die Freigabe des Zuganges für möglich halten, wird dies getan.

         

    Im Falle der erneuten Regelverletzung und Blockierung kann der Zugang des Users nicht wieder hergestellt werden, die Blockierung ist in diesem Fall endgültig.

    Um sich mit dem Moderatorenteam in Verbindung zu setzen, verwenden Sie die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Ok
    Sputnik Push-Nachrichten

    Sie können Push-Benachrichtigungen von Sputnik abonnieren

    AbonnierenAblehnen