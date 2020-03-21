Microsoft zeigt neues MS-DOS-System von Windows 10 – Video

In dem Clip sind ein verändertes Startmenü, das nun keine „Live-Kacheln“ enthält, ein neues Kontextmenü sowie neue Schnittstellen für verschiedene Apps zu sehen.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The team made this video to celebrate making it to 1 billion MAD on Windows 10 and I wanted to share it with all of you. Now at a time when so much of our work and communication is taking place through our devices, it’s especially humbling to know that Windows can help empower a billion people to stay connected to the things and people they care about #Windows
Das Video zeigt auch, wie sich das Operationssystem mit der Zeit geändert hat. Nach Angaben des Portals „zdnet“ soll das neue Design im Herbst erscheinen.
Microsoft
Die Microsoft Corporation ist ein internationaler Hard- und Softwareentwickler und ein Technologieunternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Redmond, einem Vorort von Seattle im US-Bundesstaat Washington. Mit etwa 148.000 Mitarbeitern und einem Umsatz von 125,8 Milliarden US-Dollar ist Microsoft weltweit der größte Softwarehersteller und eines der größten Unternehmen überhaupt. Bekannt ist es für sein Betriebssystem Windows und sein Büro-Softwarepaket Office.
ns/sb/sna
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)