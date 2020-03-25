Geschicktes Foto „verwandelt“ den Mond in den Saturn

Der erste Blick täuscht leicht, dann wird klar, dass es sich um den Mond handelt. Der Erdtrabant beleuchtet mit reflektiertem gelblichem Sonnenlicht eine dünne, sogenannte Cirrostratus- oder Schleierwolke. Noch eine schwebt unter dem Mond.
The night the moon dressed like Saturn From afar you may wonder, "Is that an asteroid ring around the moon?". Well, the disguise of this waning moon is actually a thin cirrostratus cloud. The way the cloud interacts with the moon creates a unique display of beauty that steals protagonism from the surrounding stars. Below the moon? The dimly lit silhouette of volcano Pacaya and the Guatemalan highlands can be appreciated. Captured at dawn December 24, 2019
Unten auf dem Bild ist die Silhouette von Pacaya, einem der aktivsten Vulkane auf der Erde, erkennbar.
am/mt
