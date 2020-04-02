USA erwägen Bau von zwei neuen schwimmenden Hospitälern

„Wir erwägen den Bau zweier zusätzlicher brandneuer Hospitalschiffe“, sagte Trump am Mittwoch.
Unter anderem sagte er, dass zwei vorhandene Schiffe der Navy auf Hospitalschiffe umgerüstet werden können.
Zuvor waren wegen der Corona-Pandemie im Land zwei Hospitalschiffe „Comfort“ und „Mercy“ nach New York und Los Angeles gebracht worden.
She's here: U.S. naval ship Comfort, a hospital ship, has arrived in New York City. #COVID19. The ship will accept patients who do not have coronavirus in order to help free up bed space at hospitals in the city.— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 30, 2020
(📷: Mike Segar/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Dhglbwf2wO
Glad to welcome the @USNavy's USNS Mercy to Los Angeles. This ship brings 1,000 new medical beds to the @PortofLA, helping ease the burden on our emergency rooms and ICUs when the cases of COVID-19 grow in the weeks ahead. Thank you to all our partners for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/1guILrR1mr— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) March 27, 2020
Coronavirus in den USA
Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation hat am 11. März den Ausbruch der neuen Coronavirus-Infektion Covid-19 als Pandemie eingestuft.
Laut Angaben der Johns Hopkins University gibt es in den USA mehr als 216.000 Coronavirus-Fälle und über 5000 Todesfälle.
